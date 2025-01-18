Saturday, January 18, 2025
SPORTS

Rangdajied blank Langsning 3-0

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Jan 17: Rangdajied United FC continued their good run of form in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Langsning FC at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Friday.
Owanijuh Pajuh (19’, 56’) and Aenam Jyrwa (62’) were the scorers as Rangdajied took their unbeaten streak to seven games now; they also managed to keep clean sheets in each of those matches too. RUFC end the first leg with six wins, one draw and two defeats for a total of 19 points.
This stands in marked contrast to the first part of the season when they lost their opening two fixtures to the only clubs above them in the table – leaders Mawlai SC and second-placed Shillong Lajong FC. Langsning, on the other hand, are just out of the relegation zone with 7 points. Their first leg campaign saw them win only twice, draw once and lose six times. They have a worse goal difference compared to ninth-placed Nongthymmai SC (-10 to -6), who also have 7 points, but, crucially, Langsning have head-to-head advantage.
Owanijuh’s first goal saw him aim a left-footer into the top corner of the net in the first half and his second came about after a counterattack saw him outpace his marker and shoot from deep on the left flank low past Langsning goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh.
A few minutes after that Aenam ran from the halfway line and slammed the ball in from outside the box.
At the other end, Manbhalang Nongmin forced Rangadjied keeper Kerichard L Marshillong to make a sharp diving save towards the end of the first half. Langsning also had several set-pieces in the second half but only really came close one, with Dajiedlang Wanshnong’s free-kick brilliantly kept out by Kerichard again.
Rajat Paul then later denied Owanijuh a hat-trick by making a save at close range, flinging his arms up to block a shot on target, and Ronney Chel Khongrangjem then cleared the rebound away before it could cross the goal line.
The next match will be held on Monday between Shillong Lajong and Nongthymmai at 2:30pm.

