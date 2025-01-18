Flag-off ceremony in Tura

TURA/JOWAI, Jan 17: The flag-off torch relay ceremony of the 6th Meghalaya Games was held at PA Sangma Stadium in Tura on Friday. The 6th edition the Games is scheduled to from January 20 to 25, in Jowai.

The 5th edition of the games was held at Tura last year and therefore, the flag-off torch relay ceremony was held here where retired deputy director Sports and Youth Affairs JP Marak along with DSP Tura Walsal Momin lighted the ceremonial torch. Momin had won the gold in the shooting event in last year’s Games.

The torch would be taken by the Meghalaya State Olympic Association to Jowai and would halt at Shillong. The torch will arrive in Shillong from Tura on Saturday. The torch will be brought to the MUDA two-wheeler parking lot in Police Bazaar, Shillong, where it will be displayed for one hour.

Following this, the torch will commence its journey at 3:00 pm from Police Bazaar, travelling through the city to Madanryting, symbolizing the unity and spirit of the games.