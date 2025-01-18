Saturday, January 18, 2025
USTM Crowned 'University of the Year 2024' at Academic Insights Education Excellence Awards

Guwahati, Jan 18: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been honoured with the prestigious title of “University of the Year 2024” at the Academic Insights Education Excellence Awards & Summit 2024, held in Bengaluru today.

The Certificate of Excellence was proudly received by Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM and former President of the Association of Indian Universities, amidst a distinguished gathering of over 200 dignitaries, including Vice Chancellors, Deans, Principals, Directors, and prominent educational thought leaders.

Renowned for its commitment to innovation, research, and holistic education, USTM emerged as the winner among a competitive pool of institutions across the country. The Academic Insights Education Excellence Awards aim to recognize outstanding contributions and accomplishments in the field of education.

The event took place at the Courtyard by Marriott, Hebbal, Bengaluru, where USTM was awarded a Certificate of Excellence and mementos in the “University of the Year 2024” category.

This accolade underlines USTM’s exemplary contributions to quality higher education and its impactful social initiatives. The university’s unique policies and achievements have been widely appreciated. Notably, USTM has earned the 52nd position in India according to the Nature Index, which is a globally recognized database that tracks the scientific contributions of institutions and countries by measuring the quality of research and collaboration through high-impact scientific articles.

It is recognized with an ‘A’ grade by NAAC and acknowledgment by NIRF. These accolades reflect USTM’s efforts in providing exceptional opportunities to the youth of Northeast India, fostering skill development, and contributing to nation-building.

On behalf of USTM, Prof. GD Sharma expressed his gratitude and pride while receiving the award. He stated, “The award is a reflection of the collective efforts and hard work of the faculty, staff, students, and alumni who have played integral roles in shaping the university’s success story. The university takes this opportunity to extend its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this extraordinary journey.”

Expressing his delight,  Mahbubul Hoque, the Founder and Chancellor of USTM, remarked, “This is truly a moment of pride for the entire USTM family. The ‘University of the Year’ award is a recognition of our unwavering dedication to providing quality education and fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth.”

USTM’s success has garnered significant interest from institutions across India, with several expressing their desire for collaborations to advance the shared mission of educational excellence and societal development.

 

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kareena Kapoor visits Lilavati to check up on hubby
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Where did Kareena Kapoor & kids go after the attack?
