Sunday, January 19, 2025
MEGHALAYA

M’laya has regressed instead of progressing, says FKJGP president

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, Jan 18: Federation of Khasi Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP) central body president, Dundee Cliff Khongsit, on Saturday expressed concern over the state’s lack of progress despite 53 years of attaining full statehood.
Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of FKJGP North Khasi Hills district’s new office-bearers at Parish Hall, Nongpoh, Khongsit highlighted the state’s stagnation, particularly in education and healthcare.
Khongsit pointed out that Meghalaya has regressed instead of advancing, lamenting the poor healthcare system where quality medical services remain accessible only to the affluent, leaving economically weaker sections neglected.
He cited the non-functional MRI machine at Civil Hospital, which has remained non-functional for five years, as a stark example of the health sector’s inefficiency.
On education, he noted the state’s decline since the 1990s, recalling a time when Meghalaya was an educational hub for Northeast students. In contrast, he observed that Assam has made significant progress, leaving Meghalaya behind in multiple sectors.
Addressing FKJGP members, Khongsit urged them to take active responsibility in fighting for the rights of the underprivileged.
He stressed the need for strong leadership, dedicated to serving and protecting the community, even if it meant making personal sacrifices, such as imprisonment. He then called on members to remain vigilant and prepared to act as defenders of the people, ensuring their rights and welfare.
The ceremony marked the swearing-in of new office-bearers for the 2025-2028 term, including Luistar Lyngdoh as president, Ricky Majaw as general secretary and Lumlang Mawnai as senior vice president, among others.
The event was officiated by Khongsit, in the presence of FKJGP Central Body general secretary, Eldie Newton Lyngdoh, Moses Syngkli (Lyngdoh of Raid Nongkharai), and other FKJGP leaders.

 

Decided to go it alone after UDF leader's exit: George Lyngdoh
Union minister bats for more MSMEs in state
