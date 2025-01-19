Sunday, January 19, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Decided to go it alone after UDF leader’s exit: George Lyngdoh

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Former TMC MLA George B Lyngdoh on Saturday announced that his decision to contest the MDC elections as an independent candidate came after the projected leader of the Umroi Democratic Front (UDF), MD Syiem, left the group and joined the Congress.
“The decision to contest came after the sudden exit of our projected candidate, MD Syiem, who left the forum and joined the Congress after the MLA elections,” Lyngdoh stated.
He explained that Syiem’s departure led to UDF leaders regrouping with supporters of former MDC Albinous Lyngdoh, who had lost the party ticket from Congress.
“There was one group who had lost the candidate and the other who had lost the ticket. We thought it is very conducive for us to come together and work towards a common objective. We had a joint meeting and we decided to put a common candidate, and the entire group decided to field me as the independent candidate for the upcoming elections,” he added.
When asked about the future expansion of UDF, Lyngdoh clarified, “For now, the Umroi Democratic Front is focused solely on Umroi constituency. Our priority is Umroi, and while we don’t know what shape it may take in the future, for now, it remains an independent group within the constituency.”
Regarding the acceptance and support for UDF, he said, “We had a positive general meeting with members of all groups and supporters of Albinous Lyngdoh. The response has been encouraging, and people are happy with the current decision.”

 

Previous article
News Capsule
Next article
M’laya has regressed instead of progressing, says FKJGP president
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Guv hails Elaka, Lineage Acts at mass congregation

SHILLONG, Jan 18: In an “unprecedented” event, a gathering called ‘Dorbar Iktiar Paidbah’ brought together clan leaders, Hima...
MEGHALAYA

UDP says ADC poll campaign used for personal interests

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday said the autonomous district council (ADC) elections should...
MEGHALAYA

Natl Youth Festival participant wants FIR over ‘sexual assault’ revoked

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The family of a 19-year-old girl, who attended the National Youth Festival in Delhi, has...
MEGHALAYA

LED screens go kaput; Smart City project questions raised

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Barely two months after the much-publicised inauguration of the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) under...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Guv hails Elaka, Lineage Acts at mass congregation

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: In an “unprecedented” event, a gathering...

UDP says ADC poll campaign used for personal interests

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on...

Natl Youth Festival participant wants FIR over ‘sexual assault’ revoked

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: The family of a 19-year-old girl,...
Load more

Popular news

Guv hails Elaka, Lineage Acts at mass congregation

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: In an “unprecedented” event, a gathering...

UDP says ADC poll campaign used for personal interests

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on...

Natl Youth Festival participant wants FIR over ‘sexual assault’ revoked

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 18: The family of a 19-year-old girl,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge