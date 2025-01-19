Decided to go it alone after UDF leader’s exit: George Lyngdoh

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Former TMC MLA George B Lyngdoh on Saturday announced that his decision to contest the MDC elections as an independent candidate came after the projected leader of the Umroi Democratic Front (UDF), MD Syiem, left the group and joined the Congress.

“The decision to contest came after the sudden exit of our projected candidate, MD Syiem, who left the forum and joined the Congress after the MLA elections,” Lyngdoh stated.

He explained that Syiem’s departure led to UDF leaders regrouping with supporters of former MDC Albinous Lyngdoh, who had lost the party ticket from Congress.

“There was one group who had lost the candidate and the other who had lost the ticket. We thought it is very conducive for us to come together and work towards a common objective. We had a joint meeting and we decided to put a common candidate, and the entire group decided to field me as the independent candidate for the upcoming elections,” he added.

When asked about the future expansion of UDF, Lyngdoh clarified, “For now, the Umroi Democratic Front is focused solely on Umroi constituency. Our priority is Umroi, and while we don’t know what shape it may take in the future, for now, it remains an independent group within the constituency.”

Regarding the acceptance and support for UDF, he said, “We had a positive general meeting with members of all groups and supporters of Albinous Lyngdoh. The response has been encouraging, and people are happy with the current decision.”