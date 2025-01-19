Union minister bats for more MSMEs in state

From Our Correspondent

BAGHMARA, Jan 18: Union Minister for the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Jitan Ram Manjhi, has accentuated the need to establish more MSMEs in Meghalaya for the people to benefit from employment and economic growth.

Manjhi, who visited South Garo Hills (SGH) on Saturday, held a review meeting with district officials at the New Circuit House Conference Hall in Baghmara. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner R Yanthan presented an overview of the district’s progress, highlighting both achievements and the challenges faced in implementing central government schemes.

In his address, Manjhi expressed satisfaction with the district’s overall performance but stressed the need for more MSMEs in Meghalaya, particularly in Baghmara, to enhance economic opportunities for the region.

He also urged the members of MSME Meghalaya to conduct awareness programmes to educate people on the various benefits available under MSME schemes.

Taking note of the issues raised during the presentation, the union minister assured that matters requiring immediate intervention would be brought to the central government’s attention.

The event also featured insights from Vinamra Mishra, IAS Director (GA & TP), who highlighted MSME’s role as the second-largest employment generator in India after agriculture.

Dr Milind Ramteke, IAS Director (PM Vishwakarma) Division, MSME Ministry, elaborated on the targets and progress of the PM Vishwakarma scheme and other MSME initiatives.

It may be mentioned that the meeting was attended by state and central government representatives, along with local entrepreneurs.

As part of the programme, the union minister distributed cheques of Rs 25,000 under the Horticulture department for promoting organic manure and constructing vermi-compost units.

Additionally, certificates of completion were handed out to beneficiaries of skill development training programmes.