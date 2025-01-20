Curfew in Meghalaya village as mob tries to vandalise school property, clashes with cops

Shillong, Jan 20: Curfew was clamped in Mawkynrew village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district on Monday after a mob clashed with police personnel while allegedly attempting to vandalise the property of under-construction Ramakrishna Mission School, officials said.

A police official said that the Ramakrishna Mission School at Mawkynrew was set up in 2022 after a no-objection certificate was issued by the then “Sardar” (village chief) of Mawkynrew. However, the incumbent “Sardar” now is opposing his predecessor’s decision about the allotment of the land to the school.

A mob comprising 250 men and women went to the private school on Monday to dismantle its infrastructure. Police thwarted the attempt and used lathis and fired tear gas to disperse the mob. Despite the police trying to disperse the crowd, the protesters continued their agitation, resulting in a clash that injured four police personnel including women and four civilians.

The official said that the mob had tried to attack the police personnel but they exercised utmost restraint. After long hours of chaos, the mob has left the place. The situation now remains tense but under control, the official said, adding that a huge contingent of police personnel is still in the areas as precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Rosetta Mary Kurbah in her order said that information is received that there is a serious deterioration of law and order in areas under Mawkynrew Village under Madanrting police station with reports of vandalism causing destruction to property and person at Ramakrishna Mission School at Mawkynrew.

“These activities are likely to continue with every likelihood of causing a serious breach of peace and tranquillity and may lead to loss of life and property,” the order said adding that the curfew was imposed under section 163 BNSS in the Mawkynrew Village with immediate effect till further orders.

The protesters claimed that the “disputed land” had earlier been allocated to the Mawkynrew Sports Club for use as a playground and alleged that the decision to reallocate the land to the Ramakrishna Mission School was made without their knowledge or consent. IANS