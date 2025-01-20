Monday, January 20, 2025
Assam: Woman gives birth to baby at Guwahati railway station

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, Jan 20: In a dramatic turn of events, a woman from Bihar gave birth to a baby on platform number four of Guwahati Railway Station on Monday, turning an ordinary train journey into a memorable moment.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the woman was travelling from Agartala to Barauni (in Begusarai district of Bihar) on the Rani Kamlapati Express when she suddenly went into labour pain.

He said that on receiving the information, officials of NFR took immediate necessary steps and advised the lady along with family members to deboard at Guwahati railway station. As soon as the train arrived at Guwahati railway station, railway doctors along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) women personnel sprang into quick action, assisting the lady in a successful delivery right at the station, the CPRO said.

He said after the birth, the woman along with the baby was immediately shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital by an ambulance along with her husband for further medical attention. Northeast Frontier Railway authorities are always ready to provide necessary assistance to its passengers in any emergency situation, Sharma said.

Another railway official said that the NFR has provided all initial support to the woman and her family and now during the hospitalisation, the mother and her baby would get numerous medical support under various health schemes of the Assam government.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) which operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar with more than 6400 Km of tracks in its jurisdiction. The NFR has been implementing various mega projects to expand the railway network in all eight northeastern states.

IANS

