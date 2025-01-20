Monday, January 20, 2025
‘Landmark day for Indian sports’: Tendulkar congratulates Kho Kho teams on WC win

New Delhi, Jan 20: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on Monday, congratulated the Indian men’s and women’s Kho Kho teams on winning the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup. The veteran player called it a “landmark day for Indian sports” and said it was a proud moment for the country.

“A landmark day for Indian sports! Our Men’s and Women’s Kho Kho teams have etched their names in history by winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup. A proud moment for the entire nation. Congratulations, champions!” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Indian men’s team dominated the final against Nepal with a commanding 54-36 victory, led by outstanding performances from captain Pratik Waikar and tournament standout Ramji Kashyap.

They joined the women’s team, who dominated Nepal in another excellent final, sealing their victory with an emphatic score of 78-40. Indian men’s team’s journey to the championship was nothing short of remarkable.

India showcased their dominance throughout the tournament, beginning with convincing victories over Brazil, Peru and Bhutan in the group stages. Their momentum continued through the knockout rounds, where they outclassed Bangladesh in the quarterfinals before overcoming a strong South African side in the semifinals.

On the other hand, women’s team glory included commanding victories over South Korea, Iran and Malaysia in the group stages, followed by triumph against Bangladesh in the quarter-finals and a masterful win over South Africa in the semi-finals.

Kho Kho Federation of India president Sudhanshu Mittal said the sport, which originated in India, has now gained momentum at full speed and will not be slowing down soon. “My heart is full.

Today I feel Kho Kho has finally reached the level it deserved. Such an ancient sport was diminishing but when the Prime Minister congratulated us on our win then I felt we have reached the level. Kho Kho has now caught momentum at full speed and it will not stop,” he told IANS on Monday.

The next edition of the tournament will take place in England in 2026-27, Mittal added with the host promising it to be more spectacle than this.

IANS

No plan to hike power tariffs in Assam: Power Minister
