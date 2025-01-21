Justice Ete, Justice Kalita take oath as permanent judges of Gauhati HC

Guwahati, Jan 21: Justice Kardak Ete and Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita took oath as permanent judges of Gauhati High Court on Tuesday.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Vijay Bishnoi.

The Department of Justice (Appointments Division) under the Union Ministry of Law and Justice had on Friday appointed Justice Ete and Justice Kalita as permanent judges of Gauhati High Court.

The appointment, sanctioned by the President, came following the recommendations from the Supreme Court Collegium on January 7, 2025.

Justice Ete, who joined the Gauhati High Court as an Additional Judge on March 13, 2023, has had a distinguished career in law. He has served in several key legal advisory roles, including as the Acting Advocate General for Arunachal Pradesh in 2021.

Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita was elevated as an Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on April 20, 2023.

At the time of his elevation, as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Kalita was a Super Time Scale District and Sessions Judge and was posted as District and Sessions Judge, Jorhat. He has served in various capacities in the Assam Judicial Service at different places of Assam.