Assam CM holds meeting with Vice-President of world’s leading semiconductor vendor in Seoul

Guwahati, Jan 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a discussion with top official of leading semiconductor in the world in Seoul on Tuesday.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Began today’s engagements in Seoul with a productive meeting with Dr Joon Choi, Vice President of @SKhynix, one of the world’s largest semiconductor vendors. I shared my vision of establishing Assam as a global semiconductor hub and emphasised that enabling a corresponding semiconductor ecosystem is one the major priorities of our government.”

CM Sarma is in the South Korean capital Seoul to showcase Assam’s strength as a potential destination for investments. The state government will host an investment summit ‘Advantage Assam’ in Guwahati in February.

Addressing top industry players in Seoul, the Assam CM earlier said: “I am of the firm belief that if Assam can house an automobile manufacturing ecosystem, we could transform the socio-economic landscape of the North East.”

“Today, during my meeting with CEOs and Leaders from South Korea’s automobile ancillary firms, I offered them the unstinted support of our State, should they choose to build a base in Assam. With easy access to India’s $100 billion auto industry and that of South East Asia, Assam offers them unparalleled advantages,” he said.

CM Sarma also met a delegation of the Korean International Trade Association (KITA) and discussed investment prospects in Assam. He said: “Had a great meeting with the delegation of the Korean International Trade Association (KITA). It is the country’s largest business organisation representing over 73,000 companies. We are especially exploring how Assam can leverage KITA’s vast network to ensure newer markets for Assam’s tea, silk and agri products among others.”

The Assam Chief Minster also said: “I had an excellent discussion with Kyungsung Kang, the President of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and his team in Seoul today. We discussed a shared strategy to explore avenues of partnership for growth and development in fields of trade, commerce, industry and skilling for mutual benefits of Assam and Korean businesses.”

The Advantage Assam summit will highlight attracting investors across the globe to invest in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the summit. According to Chief Minister Sarma, the event, scheduled for February 25 and 26, would also highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe communities.

IANS