Tuesday, January 21, 2025
spot_img
EconomyNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam CM holds meeting with Vice-President of world’s leading semiconductor vendor in Seoul

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Jan 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a discussion with top official of leading semiconductor in the world in Seoul on Tuesday.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Began today’s engagements in Seoul with a productive meeting with Dr Joon Choi, Vice President of @SKhynix, one of the world’s largest semiconductor vendors. I shared my vision of establishing Assam as a global semiconductor hub and emphasised that enabling a corresponding semiconductor ecosystem is one the major priorities of our government.”

CM Sarma is in the South Korean capital Seoul to showcase Assam’s strength as a potential destination for investments. The state government will host an investment summit ‘Advantage Assam’ in Guwahati in February.

Addressing top industry players in Seoul, the Assam CM earlier said: “I am of the firm belief that if Assam can house an automobile manufacturing ecosystem, we could transform the socio-economic landscape of the North East.”

“Today, during my meeting with CEOs and Leaders from South Korea’s automobile ancillary firms, I offered them the unstinted support of our State, should they choose to build a base in Assam. With easy access to India’s $100 billion auto industry and that of South East Asia, Assam offers them unparalleled advantages,” he said.

CM Sarma also met a delegation of the Korean International Trade Association (KITA) and discussed investment prospects in Assam. He said: “Had a great meeting with the delegation of the Korean International Trade Association (KITA). It is the country’s largest business organisation representing over 73,000 companies. We are especially exploring how Assam can leverage KITA’s vast network to ensure newer markets for Assam’s tea, silk and agri products among others.”

The Assam Chief Minster also said: “I had an excellent discussion with Kyungsung Kang, the President of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and his team in Seoul today. We discussed a shared strategy to explore avenues of partnership for growth and development in fields of trade, commerce, industry and skilling for mutual benefits of Assam and Korean businesses.”

The Advantage Assam summit will highlight attracting investors across the globe to invest in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the summit. According to Chief Minister Sarma, the event, scheduled for February 25 and 26, would also highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe communities.

IANS

Previous article
Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees praise Adani Group’s Mahaprasad distribution at ISKCON kitchen
Next article
Semicon India scheme to create 85,000 jobs: Centre
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Exploring Career Horizons in Atomic Energy: A special session by BARC at USTM

  Guwahati, Jan 21: The Training and Placement (T&P) Division of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM),...
INTERNATIONAL

Singapore tightens screen time rules for children

Singapore, Jan 21: Singapore has introduced stricter measures to regulate screen use among children in schools and preschools...
INTERNATIONAL

AI can add $4.4 trillion to global economy, but digital divide must be removed: WEF report

Davos, Jan 21: While Artificial Intelligence (AI ) could add $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion to the global...
NATIONAL

Assam STF arrests another member of Bangladesh-based ABT terror group

Guwahati, Jan 21: The Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested one more associate of the Ansarullah...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Exploring Career Horizons in Atomic Energy: A special session by BARC at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Jan 21: The Training and Placement (T&P) Division...

Singapore tightens screen time rules for children

INTERNATIONAL 0
Singapore, Jan 21: Singapore has introduced stricter measures to...

AI can add $4.4 trillion to global economy, but digital divide must be removed: WEF report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Davos, Jan 21: While Artificial Intelligence (AI ) could...
Load more

Popular news

Exploring Career Horizons in Atomic Energy: A special session by BARC at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Jan 21: The Training and Placement (T&P) Division...

Singapore tightens screen time rules for children

INTERNATIONAL 0
Singapore, Jan 21: Singapore has introduced stricter measures to...

AI can add $4.4 trillion to global economy, but digital divide must be removed: WEF report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Davos, Jan 21: While Artificial Intelligence (AI ) could...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge