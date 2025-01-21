Exploring Career Horizons in Atomic Energy: A special session by BARC at USTM

Guwahati, Jan 21: The Training and Placement (T&P) Division of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), in collaboration with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and supported by the Department of Engineering & Technology, USTM, successfully organized a session titled “Fuelling Ambitions: Career Opportunities in Atomic Energy.” The event aimed to provide aspiring students with in-depth insights into the vast career opportunities in the atomic energy sector and to highlight the critical role of BARC in India’s nuclear research and development.

The session featured two distinguished speakers from BARC—K. K. Rai, Head, In-Service Inspection Section, RRSD, RG BARC, and Dr. Amod Kishore Mallick, Scientific Officer G, BARC, according to a Press release

Their presentations provided valuable perspectives on the contributions of BARC to India’s nuclear power initiatives, focusing on safety, innovation, and the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the atomic energy sector.

During the session, the speakers elaborated on the various career pathways available within BARC and other nuclear establishments in India. They emphasized the significance of nuclear energy in sustainable development and encouraged students to consider atomic energy as a promising career option.

The event served as a platform for young engineers and scientists to understand the evolving landscape of nuclear technology and its potential impact on the nation’s progress.

The highlight of the event was an engaging interactive Q&A session, where students actively participated, seeking insights into the recruitment processes, research opportunities, and the necessary skill sets required to excel in the field of atomic energy. The session fostered enthusiasm among the attendees and inspired them to pursue careers in nuclear science and technology.