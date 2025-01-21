Tuesday, January 21, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Exploring Career Horizons in Atomic Energy: A special session by BARC at USTM

By: Bureau

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, Jan 21: The Training and Placement (T&P) Division of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), in collaboration with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and supported by the Department of Engineering & Technology, USTM, successfully organized a session titled Fuelling Ambitions: Career Opportunities in Atomic Energy.” The event aimed to provide aspiring students with in-depth insights into the vast career opportunities in the atomic energy sector and to highlight the critical role of BARC in India’s nuclear research and development.

The session featured two distinguished speakers from BARC—K. K. Rai, Head, In-Service Inspection Section, RRSD, RG BARC, and Dr. Amod Kishore Mallick, Scientific Officer G, BARC, according to a Press release

Their presentations provided valuable perspectives on the contributions of BARC to India’s nuclear power initiatives, focusing on safety, innovation, and the increasing demand for skilled professionals in the atomic energy sector.

During the session, the speakers elaborated on the various career pathways available within BARC and other nuclear establishments in India. They emphasized the significance of nuclear energy in sustainable development and encouraged students to consider atomic energy as a promising career option.

The event served as a platform for young engineers and scientists to understand the evolving landscape of nuclear technology and its potential impact on the nation’s progress.

The highlight of the event was an engaging interactive Q&A session, where students actively participated, seeking insights into the recruitment processes, research opportunities, and the necessary skill sets required to excel in the field of atomic energy. The session fostered enthusiasm among the attendees and inspired them to pursue careers in nuclear science and technology.

Previous article
Singapore tightens screen time rules for children
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Singapore tightens screen time rules for children

Singapore, Jan 21: Singapore has introduced stricter measures to regulate screen use among children in schools and preschools...
INTERNATIONAL

AI can add $4.4 trillion to global economy, but digital divide must be removed: WEF report

Davos, Jan 21: While Artificial Intelligence (AI ) could add $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion to the global...
NATIONAL

Assam STF arrests another member of Bangladesh-based ABT terror group

Guwahati, Jan 21: The Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested one more associate of the Ansarullah...
Economy

Semicon India scheme to create 85,000 jobs: Centre

New Delhi, Jan 21: In the run-up to the Union Budget 2025-26 to be presented on February 1,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Singapore tightens screen time rules for children

INTERNATIONAL 0
Singapore, Jan 21: Singapore has introduced stricter measures to...

AI can add $4.4 trillion to global economy, but digital divide must be removed: WEF report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Davos, Jan 21: While Artificial Intelligence (AI ) could...

Assam STF arrests another member of Bangladesh-based ABT terror group

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 21: The Assam Police’s Special Task Force...
Load more

Popular news

Singapore tightens screen time rules for children

INTERNATIONAL 0
Singapore, Jan 21: Singapore has introduced stricter measures to...

AI can add $4.4 trillion to global economy, but digital divide must be removed: WEF report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Davos, Jan 21: While Artificial Intelligence (AI ) could...

Assam STF arrests another member of Bangladesh-based ABT terror group

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 21: The Assam Police’s Special Task Force...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge