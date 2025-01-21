KSU launches mass campaign opposing MSIPF Act 2024

Shillong, January 21: The KSU members on Tuesday distribute pamphlets across the city to highlight why people should oppose implementation of the “Meghalaya State Investment Promotion & Facilitation Act, 2024 (MSIPF)” and the amendment made to acquire land banks thereof.

According the KSU, the said act is a draconian and tyrannical law which envisage all the powers to a handful of men in power (in particular the ministers/politicians) disregarding the views, proposition and mandate of the people of the State.

The Union finds it inconceivable that such a dictatorial law is passed in the State Assembly without any debate, dialogue or thorough discussion.

The Union would like to reiterate that changing the name from Invest Meghalaya Agency (IMA) to Meghalaya Investment Promotion Authority (MIPA) in its Cabinet decision on the 15th of January, 2025 does not count for anything since the ambiguous and treacherous provisions in the Act still prevails.

According to the KSU, deletion of Section, 34 of the Act and including the Autonomous District Councils in the Act is not enough to guarantee that the tribal lands are not alienated and traded to foreign entity until major changes and amendments are brought forward in the Act.

The Union has always echoed its demand to the Government to established a firm policy for the indigenous people of the State so that opportunities will be provided to them in the private sector as well since employment in government sector is saturated and a minor fraction of the said demand was visualised through the Meghalaya Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, 2024.

“But this policy would not be able to suffice and meet the needs of the indigenous population of the State because of the oppressive act which is catered to meet the needs of only a certain influential section of the society. Implementation of the Act would not benefit the indigenous tribal in employment opportunities but would rather aggravate influx, promote ghost companies and money laundering and boost corruption,” the KSU added.