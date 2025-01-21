Indian team to participate in Mandiri U20 Challenge Series in Indonesia

New Delhi, Jan 20: India U-20 men’s football team will participate in the Mandiri U-20 Challenge Series 2025, a four-nation friendly tournament, in Indonesia from January 24 to 30.

Syria, Jordan and hosts Indonesia are the other teams.

The AIFF has appointed Biby Thomas as the coach, with Mileswamy Govindaraju Ramachandran as his assistant coach. Dipankar Choudhury will be the goalkeeper coach.

Thomas also named a 23-member squad consisting of 17 and 18-year-old players, who have been preparing for the SAFF U19 Championship to be held from May 8 to 18.

India will begin the four-nation tournament against Syria (January 24), followed by matches against Jordan (January 27) and Indonesia (January 30).

All the three of India’s opponents are using the tournament to prepare for next month’s AFC U20 Asian Cup. The Indian players, who had been camping in Goa, will depart for Sidoarjo on Tuesday. After the tournament, the team will have a break before reassembling with more players for a longer camp to continue the preparations for the SAFF U19 Championship. (PTI)

India’s squad

Goalkeepers: Suraj Singh Aheibam, Alsabith Sulaiman Thekkekaramel, Karan Makkar. Defenders: Yaipharemba Chingakham, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Afinmon Baiju, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Jodric Abranches. Midfielders: Md. Arbash, Mahmad Sami, Levis Zangminlun, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Ahongshangbam Samson, Ninghthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Jajo Prashan, Ngamgouhou Mate, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Danny Meitei Laishram. Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Lemmet Tangvah, Sujin S, Mohd. Zulkif.