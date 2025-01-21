Tuesday, January 21, 2025
SPORTS

Dele Alli joins Serie A struggler Como in attempt to revive career

COMO, Jan 20: Dele Alli joined Serie A struggler Como on Sunday in the latest attempt to revive his career.
Alli has signed an 18-month contract, with an option to extend for an additional 12 months, and the 28-year-old could make his debut against Udinese on Monday.
“The club believes in Dele’s potential and is committed to helping him rediscover his best form,” Como coach Cesc Fàbregas said. “His experience and leadership qualities will undoubtedly benefit the squad.”
Alli was one of English football’s biggest talents, a member of the England team that reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018 after a period when he was a star of Mauricio Pochettino’s young Tottenham side that nearly won the Premier League.
However, the attacking midfielder’s career has derailed in recent years and he spent six weeks in rehab in the United States in 2023 in a bid to deal with mental-health problems stemming from a traumatic childhood and after getting addicted to sleeping pills.
Alli did not play at all last season for Everton before his contract expired in June 2024. His last appearances were during a loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas the previous campaign.
“The club recognises his exceptional talent and is excited to bring him into the team,” Como said.
“The focus will be on providing Dele with a supportive environment where he can gradually integrate into the squad.
Como is 17th in the 20-team Italian league. (AP)

Indian team to participate in Mandiri U20 Challenge Series in Indonesia
Mohun Bagan hope to continue streak against Chennaiyin FC
