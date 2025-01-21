Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur celebrate 53rd Statehood Day

Agartala/Imphal/Shillong, Jan 21: Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on Tuesday separately celebrated their 53rd Statehood Day by holding a variety of colourful cultural programmes and other functions.

In view of the prevailing situation arising due to over 20-month long ethnic violence, the Statehood Day functions were low-key in Manipur. Governors and Chief Ministers of different northeastern states hoped that the spirit of peace, unity and progress would prevail in the trouble-torn Manipur.

The three states have taken a series of programmes to celebrate the day and announced a slew of welfare programmes and various plans to develop these states in future. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President and Union Minister J. P. Nadda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted the people of the three states on the occasion.

Several Union ministers, Governors and Chief Ministers of the neighbouring northeastern states, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greeted the people of the three states on the occasion.

In Tripura, the Day’s main function was held in Agartala and Chief Minister Manik Saha addressed a gathering in the famous Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan. In his message on the occasion, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said: “Today, we celebrate 53 glorious years of Meghalaya – a land of unmatched beauty, rich culture, and resilient spirit.”

He said: “As we honour our journey, let’s continue striving for progress and unity, cherishing the dreams of our people. Happy Meghalaya Day to every proud soul of this incredible state!” To celebrate the day, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addressed the state’s main function organised on the occasion of the 53rd Statehood Day in the first battalion Manipur Rifles Ground in Imphal.

The erstwhile princely states of Tripura and Manipur were merged into the Indian Union in October 1949 and became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972. Meghalaya was part of Assam before becoming a full-fledged state on the same day. All the three northeastern states became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971.

IANS

