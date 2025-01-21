Tuesday, January 21, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Mohun Bagan hope to continue streak against Chennaiyin FC

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chennai, Jan 20: Winless in four matches, Chennaiyin FC will have a tough task at hand when they face table toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Tuesday.
The Marina Machans are currently 10th on the table with 17 points from 16 games, while the Mariners, sit comfortably at the top spot with 36 points.
Chennaiyin FC are winless in their last four games, two draws and two losses, while the Mariners have notched up three wins and a draw in their last four matches.
The Mariners, who secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture on November 30, are aiming for their first-ever league double over Chennaiyin FC.
Notably, the Marina Machans and Mumbai City FC are the only sides Mohun Bagan have faced multiple times in the ISL without completing a league double.
Chennaiyin FC have struggled defensively so far, keeping the joint-least clean sheets – 2 – in the league along with Hyderabad FC.
The Mariners, on the other hand, have been lethal in offence, recording the joint-most goals of 31 – the same as Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC – with Jamie Maclaren top-scoring with six goals.
The Jose Molina-coached team might look to exploit the weaknesses in the Chennaiyin FC backline, whereas the home team will want to wear a guarded look to bridge their seven-point gap with the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (24), in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive.
Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Noel Wilson revealed that injury concerns have troubled their defensive stability this season.
“This season, we have had injuries because of which we have not played the same back-four consistently. You wouldn’t want to change the defence across 100 minutes because once the opposition scores one goal, they are raring to go for another,” he said.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Molina brushed aside concerns over his forwards not making the most of the goal-scoring chances being created in the last few games.
“I would be worried if my attackers didn’t have chances to score. But, that is not the situation. I am sure that the goals will come,” he said. (PTI)

Previous article
Dele Alli joins Serie A struggler Como in attempt to revive career
Next article
East Bengal beat Nita FA 4-1 to stay atop IWL
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Spurs recall forward Dane Scarlett from Oxford loan

London, Jan 20: Tottenham Hotspur have recalled forward Dane Scarlett from his loan at Oxford United amidst the...
SPORTS

Amorim thinks his might be the worst Man United team in history

Manchester, Jan 20: Ruben Amorim delivered a withering assessment of his Manchester United team after its latest loss,...
SPORTS

Champions League makes January debut with high-stakes clash of PSG vs Man City

Geneva, Jan 20: The first Champions League games to be played in January include one with shocking possible...
SPORTS

Nottingham Forest’s title challenge strengthens

MANCHESTER, Jan 20: Nottingham Forest’s unlikely title challenge goes from strength to strength after a 3-2 win against...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Spurs recall forward Dane Scarlett from Oxford loan

SPORTS 0
London, Jan 20: Tottenham Hotspur have recalled forward Dane...

Amorim thinks his might be the worst Man United team in history

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Jan 20: Ruben Amorim delivered a withering assessment...

Champions League makes January debut with high-stakes clash of PSG vs Man City

SPORTS 0
Geneva, Jan 20: The first Champions League games to...
Load more

Popular news

Spurs recall forward Dane Scarlett from Oxford loan

SPORTS 0
London, Jan 20: Tottenham Hotspur have recalled forward Dane...

Amorim thinks his might be the worst Man United team in history

SPORTS 0
Manchester, Jan 20: Ruben Amorim delivered a withering assessment...

Champions League makes January debut with high-stakes clash of PSG vs Man City

SPORTS 0
Geneva, Jan 20: The first Champions League games to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge