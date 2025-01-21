East Bengal beat Nita FA 4-1 to stay atop IWL

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20: East Bengal put up yet another commanding performance to thrash Nita FA 4-1 and stay on top of the Indian Women’s League here on Monday.

Anju Tamang (30th minute), Soumya Guguloth (48th), Resty Nanziri (50th) and Sandhiya Ranganathan (67th) scoreds for East Bengal while Ghanaian striker Gifty Acheampong (61st) scored for the home side.

The win helped East Bengal consolidate their position at the top of the table. They have won all their three matches to accumulate nine points. Newly-promoted Nita FA remained second with four points from three games, with one win, one draw and one loss.

From the first whistle, East Bengal controlled the game. They outplayed Nita FA with a blend of resolute defence, dynamic midfield play, and incisive attacking moves. (PTI)