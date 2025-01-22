Wednesday, January 22, 2025
SPORTS

Buttler backs family presence during tours amid BCCI new diktat

By: Agencies

Share post:

Kolkata, Jan 21: As Indian players gear up for reduced time with families during lengthy tours abroad owing to a BCCI diktat, England captain Jos Buttler on Tuesday said having partners and children on long overseas assignments is “really important” and does not affect the game “too much”.
Limited time with family members on tours was a contentious clause in the BCCI’s recently-circulated 10-point disciplinary policy for players.
India’s Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has already voiced his apprehension with the clause that allows families no more than two weeks on tours exceeding 45 days.
“…that’s a loaded question, isn’t it?” Buttler said on the eve of the five-match series against the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian T20 side, seemingly well aware of the current turmoil here following a disastrous Test tour of Australia.
“I think it’s important. We live in a day and age now, which is a very modern world, and I think it’s great to be able to have families on the tour with you and try and enjoy that,” he added.
“There’s a lot of cricket, people spend a long time away from home, and I think post-COVID all that’s been highlighted as well. Absolutely, I don’t think it affects the cricket too much.”
Buttler also asserted that the presence of families does not interfere with professional commitments and can be managed effectively.
“I think it’s something that is very manageable. Personally, from my point of view, I think it’s really important to try and be able to share that with your family and lighten the load on being away from home,” he explained.
The BCCI has stated that any relaxation on the family time rule would require prior approval from head coach Gautam Gambhir. (PTI)

