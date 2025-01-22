Wednesday, January 22, 2025
SPORTS

India likely to field two spinners due to dew

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Jan 21: With heavy dew likely to impact the proceedings during the opening T20I at the Eden Gardens, India’s bowlers practised with wet balls and it will not be a surprise if the hosts field only two spinners, given the conditions.
Dew is a perennial concern at this time of the year at Eden Gardens. Since dew makes it difficult to grip the ball, fielding a third spinner could prove to be costly.
Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, a key member of the reigning IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders, appears to be an automatic choice for India and head coach Gautam Gambhir likely to pair him alongside vice-captain Axar Patel.
As a result, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar may have to wait for their turn.
“If we know there is going to be a heavy dew, you start preparing with the wet ball. You start bowling with the wet ball during practice sessions. You field with the wet ball. So these are the things which are in your control,” India skipper Suryakumar said.
“We try to control all those things which we can during practice sessions so that when the game comes, we are prepared.”
It could also open the door for in-form Andhra all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored a historic maiden Test century during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
Reddy last appeared in a T20I during the home series against Bangladesh in October last year, and he will be eager to carry his form into this series, if given the opportunity.
Reddy made history as the first Indian batter to score a century in Australia while batting at number eight.
His inclusion would strengthen India’s batting line-up further.
From opening to No. 10, the slots are almost sorted. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson will open the innings, followed by Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, and Axar Patel – in no fixed order.
“We all want to be very flexible with the batting order. Other than the openers’ slots, which are fixed, I think from 3 to 8 or 7, everyone needs to be really flexible with their batting order. Anyone can go in at any time, and we have been practicing for that,” Suryakumar said.
A fit-again Mohammed Shami will spearhead the pace attack on his return to international cricket after nearly 14 months.
He will be joined by left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, providing variety. The duo were seen putting in the hard yards during their match-eve training session.
Suryakumar expressed excitement over Shami’s return.
“It’s always good to have an experienced bowler in your side, and he is making a comeback after over a year. I am really excited to see him. I have seen his journey, how he focused on his bowling and recovery at the NCA.”
“It felt good to see him (Shami) on the ground. He has bowled well too. Obviously, he has done his preparation, and he was confident from the start.”
After bowling for more than an hour at full throttle during India’s first training session on Sunday, Shami did not bowl on Monday.
However, he was back to bowling with full intensity on the match eve. (PTI)

