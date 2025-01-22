Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Economy

Hiring in India up by 31 pc in Dec, AI job market booms with 42 pc growth

By: Agencies

Date:

Bengaluru, Jan 22: India’s hiring activity surged by an impressive 12 per cent over the past six months, with a 31 per cent increase (year-on-year) in recruitment in December, a report showed on Wednesday.

AI job market boomed with 42 per cent growth over two years and 2025 forecast predicts additional an 14 per cent increase, according to the report by foundit, a jobs and talent platform.

The growth is reflected across 22 of the 27 sectors monitored, with consumer electronics, manufacturing and construction and engineering leading the charge with 60 per cent, 57 per cent and 57 per cent, respectively.

“The growth in hiring activity across sectors underscores the resilience, adaptability, and dynamism of India’s job market.” said V Suresh, CEO of foundit. What’s particularly exciting is the explosive growth in AI at 42 per cent in just two years, showcasing the transformation of an important skill set to a core driver of the economy.

“With a projected 14 per cent further growth in AI hiring in 2025, we are witnessing a paradigm shift where AI is no longer a futuristic concept, but a fundamental element of India’s present and future workforce,” he mentioned.

In December, job demand rose by 5 per cent month-on-month (MoM), with the hiring index reaching an impressive 334 — a testament to growing business confidence and economic momentum.

Over the last three months, an 8 per cent increase in hiring activity highlighted sustained progress, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of Indian businesses in a dynamic market.

This steady upward trend underscored the nation’s commitment to fostering sustainable, long-term employment opportunities through strategic initiatives, said the report. Medical roles experienced a remarkable 44 per cent annual growth, fuelled by telemedicine, diagnostics and specialised nursing, with health tech roles like healthcare analyst also seeing a 12 per cent increase.

Coimbatore led with a 58 per cent year-on-year growth, while Bengaluru and Chennai followed with increases of 41 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, according to the report.

IANS

