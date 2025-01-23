Thursday, January 23, 2025
SPORTS

At least 17,000 security personnel to be used during CT in Pakistan

By: Agencies

Date:

Lahore, Jan 22: At least 17,000 security personnel would be deployed for the ICC Champions Trophy matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 19.
According to sources, the Punjab government has started preparations to provide security round the clock for the participating teams, covering the team hotel as well as the match venues in Lahore and Rawalpindi.
“The Punjab government will deploy some 12,500 officers and other security personnel for the matches and for the teams,” an official said. He added that 7,600 police and security personnel including special commandos will be on duty for matches in Lahore, while 4,500 officers, including 411 from the Special Branch, will oversee security in Rawalpindi.
The official said that snipers and aerial monitoring will be carried out during the tournament with support from the Army if required.
He said the paramilitary Rangers personnel would be on active duty with the police.
In Karachi, a spokesperson for the Sindh police said that the commissioner had already held meetings to oversee security arrangements for the matches at the National Stadium.
“Plans are being drawn up and at least 5000 or more security personnel including units of the Sindh police would be deployed for the matches, on routes and at team hotels.”
Pakistan hosted the Asia Cup in 2023 but staged only four games with all the other matches held in Sri Lanka after India refused to send its team to Pakistan which they have also done for the Champions Trophy. (PTI)

SPORTS

Is Mohammed Shami still unfit?

Mystery around pacer’s exclusion from India’s playing XI Kolkata, Jan 22: Mohammed Shami’s much-anticipated comeback will be further delayed...
SPORTS

India will adhere to ICC's dress code at CT: BCCI secy Saikia

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Indian cricket team will adhere to the dress code set by the ICC...
SPORTS

Pakistan's Test captain Masood may get ODI call up for CT

Karachi, Jan 22: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood is under consideration for the Champions Trophy squad after concerns...
SPORTS

EKH athletes dominate Gymnastics, bag all medals

6th Meghalaya Games 2025 Shillong, Jan 22: East Khasi Hills demonstrated its supremacy in gymnastics, sweeping all categories and...

