Thursday, January 23, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Pakistan’s Test captain Masood may get ODI call up for CT

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Karachi, Jan 22: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood is under consideration for the Champions Trophy squad after concerns grew over the availability of Saim Ayub due to his ankle fracture.
Shan, who is presently leading Pakistan in the home series against the West Indies, last played in an ODI in May 2023 while his last T20 international appearance came in late 2022 in the World T20 Cup in Australia.
“Shan’s name is under consideration as he has got back among the runs in Test cricket and his record in 50-overs cricket in county and domestic cricket is very impressive,” a source close to the selectors said.
He said in case Saim is not available besides Shan, Imam ul Haq and young Haseebullah Khan were also in the run for the openers slot in the Champions Trophy final squad. (PTI)

Previous article
At least 17,000 security personnel to be used during CT in Pakistan
Next article
India will adhere to ICC’s dress code at CT: BCCI secy Saikia
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Is Mohammed Shami still unfit?

Mystery around pacer’s exclusion from India’s playing XI Kolkata, Jan 22: Mohammed Shami’s much-anticipated comeback will be further delayed...
SPORTS

India will adhere to ICC’s dress code at CT: BCCI secy Saikia

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Indian cricket team will adhere to the dress code set by the ICC...
SPORTS

At least 17,000 security personnel to be used during CT in Pakistan

Lahore, Jan 22: At least 17,000 security personnel would be deployed for the ICC Champions Trophy matches in...
SPORTS

EKH athletes dominate Gymnastics, bag all medals

6th Meghalaya Games 2025 Shillong, Jan 22: East Khasi Hills demonstrated its supremacy in gymnastics, sweeping all categories and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Is Mohammed Shami still unfit?

SPORTS 0
Mystery around pacer’s exclusion from India’s playing XI Kolkata, Jan...

India will adhere to ICC’s dress code at CT: BCCI secy Saikia

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Indian cricket team will...

At least 17,000 security personnel to be used during CT in Pakistan

SPORTS 0
Lahore, Jan 22: At least 17,000 security personnel would...
Load more

Popular news

Is Mohammed Shami still unfit?

SPORTS 0
Mystery around pacer’s exclusion from India’s playing XI Kolkata, Jan...

India will adhere to ICC’s dress code at CT: BCCI secy Saikia

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Indian cricket team will...

At least 17,000 security personnel to be used during CT in Pakistan

SPORTS 0
Lahore, Jan 22: At least 17,000 security personnel would...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge