Pakistan’s Test captain Masood may get ODI call up for CT

Karachi, Jan 22: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood is under consideration for the Champions Trophy squad after concerns grew over the availability of Saim Ayub due to his ankle fracture.

Shan, who is presently leading Pakistan in the home series against the West Indies, last played in an ODI in May 2023 while his last T20 international appearance came in late 2022 in the World T20 Cup in Australia.

“Shan’s name is under consideration as he has got back among the runs in Test cricket and his record in 50-overs cricket in county and domestic cricket is very impressive,” a source close to the selectors said.

He said in case Saim is not available besides Shan, Imam ul Haq and young Haseebullah Khan were also in the run for the openers slot in the Champions Trophy final squad. (PTI)