EKH athletes dominate Gymnastics, bag all medals

6th Meghalaya Games 2025

Shillong, Jan 22: East Khasi Hills demonstrated its supremacy in gymnastics, sweeping all categories and age groups at the 6th Meghalaya Games 2025 at the Kiang Nangbah Government College Indoor Hall, Jowai.

In Men’s Gymnastics, EKH athletes excelled in the Senior Boys category, with Darren Teinam Khonglam winning gold in Floor Exercise and Vaulting Table (10.20 points). Atharva Dixit and Nathaniel Malngiang secured silver and bronze, respectively. In the Mini Boys category, Aibanlang Khongphai won gold in Floor Exercise, followed by Emmanuel MankhrawMalngiang and Bawanshwa Lyngdoh.

EKH also dominated Women’s Gymnastics, with Wansaphi Bernadette Malngiang winning gold in Floor Exercise in the Sub Junior Girls category. Sa-I-Bakor K Tariang and Wansuk Mery Susngi secured silver and bronze, respectively.

In the Junior Girls category, Josephine Isabel Warjri won gold in Floor Exercise, while BakmenhunShangpliang took silver.

Wandalang Magdalene Malngiang from East Khasi Hills was awarded the Best Gymnast (Overall Championship) title.

In the Senior Girls category, Wandalang emerged victorious with gold in Floor Exercise, followed by Agnes Lyngdoh and Larihun Generosa Malngiang. EKH continued its winning streak in the Mini category, with Ruffina Malngiang winning gold in Floor Exercise.

Football

In the first semifinal of the Women Senior Football category, Ri Bhoi triumphed over West Jaintia Hills with a convincing 2-0 victory. The goals were scored by Daphisha Syngkli and Pynibha Rangthaluh, sealing their place in the final for second consecutive time in the Games.

In the second semifinal, EKH edged past South West Khasi Hills in a thrilling 2-1 encounter. Sanfida Nongrum was the star of the match, scoring both goals for East Khasi Hills, while Darishisha Kharlyngdoh managed to score for South West Khasi Hills.

The semifinal matches in the Under-17 Boys category, Ri Bhoi beat West Jaintia Hills 4-3 in a nail-biting tiebreaker after both teams failed to score during the regulation time.

The second semifinal saw West Khasi Hills emerge victorious over Southwest Khasi Hills in yet another thrilling tiebreaker, with a scoreline of 5-4.

Weightlifting

Ri-Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills dominated the weightlifting medal tally.

In the women’s 49 kg category, Isalarica Lapang from the SWKH won the gold medal with a total of 110 points, with Fourki Suchen and Alicia Dora Syiem claiming silver and bronze respectively. I

In the Women’s 55 kg category, Larityngkai Lawriniang (EWKH), Balawanshwa Kharkongor and Wanhunlang Thabah (both Ri Bhoi) won the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

The Women’s 59 kg category finished with close scores of 92 and 88 between Bavaria Shullai and Ibanrihun Maring respectively, claiming Gold and the silver.

The final event of the Women’s Weightlifting was under the 71 kg weight category, where Aiei Banity Lyngdoh and Ibalaiohkhamtilut Namsaw from Ri Bhoi claimed Gold and Silver respectively, while Deiphibanri Lyngdoh from EKH won the bronze medal.