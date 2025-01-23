Thursday, January 23, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

EKH athletes dominate Gymnastics, bag all medals

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

6th Meghalaya Games 2025

Shillong, Jan 22: East Khasi Hills demonstrated its supremacy in gymnastics, sweeping all categories and age groups at the 6th Meghalaya Games 2025 at the Kiang Nangbah Government College Indoor Hall, Jowai.
In Men’s Gymnastics, EKH athletes excelled in the Senior Boys category, with Darren Teinam Khonglam winning gold in Floor Exercise and Vaulting Table (10.20 points). Atharva Dixit and Nathaniel Malngiang secured silver and bronze, respectively. In the Mini Boys category, Aibanlang Khongphai won gold in Floor Exercise, followed by Emmanuel MankhrawMalngiang and Bawanshwa Lyngdoh.
EKH also dominated Women’s Gymnastics, with Wansaphi Bernadette Malngiang winning gold in Floor Exercise in the Sub Junior Girls category. Sa-I-Bakor K Tariang and Wansuk Mery Susngi secured silver and bronze, respectively.
In the Junior Girls category, Josephine Isabel Warjri won gold in Floor Exercise, while BakmenhunShangpliang took silver.
Wandalang Magdalene Malngiang from East Khasi Hills was awarded the Best Gymnast (Overall Championship) title.
In the Senior Girls category, Wandalang emerged victorious with gold in Floor Exercise, followed by Agnes Lyngdoh and Larihun Generosa Malngiang. EKH continued its winning streak in the Mini category, with Ruffina Malngiang winning gold in Floor Exercise.

Football

In the first semifinal of the Women Senior Football category, Ri Bhoi triumphed over West Jaintia Hills with a convincing 2-0 victory. The goals were scored by Daphisha Syngkli and Pynibha Rangthaluh, sealing their place in the final for second consecutive time in the Games.
In the second semifinal, EKH edged past South West Khasi Hills in a thrilling 2-1 encounter. Sanfida Nongrum was the star of the match, scoring both goals for East Khasi Hills, while Darishisha Kharlyngdoh managed to score for South West Khasi Hills.
The semifinal matches in the Under-17 Boys category, Ri Bhoi beat West Jaintia Hills 4-3 in a nail-biting tiebreaker after both teams failed to score during the regulation time.
The second semifinal saw West Khasi Hills emerge victorious over Southwest Khasi Hills in yet another thrilling tiebreaker, with a scoreline of 5-4.

Weightlifting

Ri-Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills dominated the weightlifting medal tally.
In the women’s 49 kg category, Isalarica Lapang from the SWKH won the gold medal with a total of 110 points, with Fourki Suchen and Alicia Dora Syiem claiming silver and bronze respectively. I
In the Women’s 55 kg category, Larityngkai Lawriniang (EWKH), Balawanshwa Kharkongor and Wanhunlang Thabah (both Ri Bhoi) won the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.
The Women’s 59 kg category finished with close scores of 92 and 88 between Bavaria Shullai and Ibanrihun Maring respectively, claiming Gold and the silver.
The final event of the Women’s Weightlifting was under the 71 kg weight category, where Aiei Banity Lyngdoh and Ibalaiohkhamtilut Namsaw from Ri Bhoi claimed Gold and Silver respectively, while Deiphibanri Lyngdoh from EKH won the bronze medal.

Previous article
Swiatek locks in Keys semi-final, Sinner sizzles past de Minaur
Next article
At least 17,000 security personnel to be used during CT in Pakistan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Is Mohammed Shami still unfit?

Mystery around pacer’s exclusion from India’s playing XI Kolkata, Jan 22: Mohammed Shami’s much-anticipated comeback will be further delayed...
SPORTS

India will adhere to ICC’s dress code at CT: BCCI secy Saikia

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Indian cricket team will adhere to the dress code set by the ICC...
SPORTS

Pakistan’s Test captain Masood may get ODI call up for CT

Karachi, Jan 22: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood is under consideration for the Champions Trophy squad after concerns...
SPORTS

At least 17,000 security personnel to be used during CT in Pakistan

Lahore, Jan 22: At least 17,000 security personnel would be deployed for the ICC Champions Trophy matches in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Is Mohammed Shami still unfit?

SPORTS 0
Mystery around pacer’s exclusion from India’s playing XI Kolkata, Jan...

India will adhere to ICC’s dress code at CT: BCCI secy Saikia

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Indian cricket team will...

Pakistan’s Test captain Masood may get ODI call up for CT

SPORTS 0
Karachi, Jan 22: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood is...
Load more

Popular news

Is Mohammed Shami still unfit?

SPORTS 0
Mystery around pacer’s exclusion from India’s playing XI Kolkata, Jan...

India will adhere to ICC’s dress code at CT: BCCI secy Saikia

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Indian cricket team will...

Pakistan’s Test captain Masood may get ODI call up for CT

SPORTS 0
Karachi, Jan 22: Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge