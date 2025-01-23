Seized drugs worth over Rs 53 crore burnt in Meghalaya

JOWAI, Jan 23: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, along with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, and Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, presided over the Drug Disposal Programme (DDP) organized by the Government of Meghalaya at Star Cement Limited, Lumshnong. Also present were senior police officials, including DIG (Eastern Range) and representatives from civil society and the media.

The programme marked the destruction of seized drugs worth over ₹53 crores, including ap heroin, ganja, and crystal methamphetamine. These substances were incinerated as per the guidelines of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, ensuring transparency and strict adherence to the law.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma emphasized the state government’s commitment to the war against drugs. He said “Today’s disposal of drugs underscores our unwavering commitment to combating drug abuse and trafficking in Meghalaya. This is a strong message to the community that we are serious about this fight and will continue to take decisive action.”

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong congratulated the police and other departments involved, highlighting their excellent work. “The police, under the leadership of the DGP, have done a commendable job. This programme is an example of the collective efforts by all stakeholders to eliminate drug abuse in the state,” he said.

The DGP assured the public of complete transparency in the disposal process saying,” Every step has been conducted following the law, and the entire process is being documented to maintain accountability.”

Star Cement Limited facilitated the incineration process by providing its high-temperature facilities. The Chief Minister thanked the company for its support, saying “We appreciate the cooperation of Star Cement Limited in ensuring the safe and effective disposal of these substances.”

The event also highlighted the state government’s holistic approach to addressing the drug menace, including rehabilitation initiatives and community involvement. The Health Minister and Social Welfare Department were acknowledged for their roles in spearheading these efforts.

This initiative is a continuation of the government’s war on drugs, which includes the establishment of dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) teams and specialized police stations across the state. Further disposals are planned, with necessary legal approvals already in process.