DCCI felicitates Indian disabled cricket team

NEW DELHI, Jan 23: The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and accessibility organisation Svayam on Thursday felicitated the country’s team for winning the recently-concluded Physical Disabled Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka.
At a function of DCCI, organised in the presence of its joint secretary Abhay Pratap, founder-chairperson of Svayam Sminu Jindal, the team was honoured for its stellar performance in the PD Championship Trophy 2025.Svayam announced a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh.
The Indian Physical Disability Cricket Team recently achieved a remarkable milestone by clinching the PD Champions Trophy 2025, defeating England by 79 runs in a thrilling final at Katunayake, Sri Lanka. (PTI)

EKH, SWKH dominate Sports Climbing
India’s campaign ends in Indonesia Masters
