Friday, January 24, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

India’s campaign ends in Indonesia Masters

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag pair bow out of Indonesia Masters Open

JAKARTA, Jan 23: India’s campaign came to an early end at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament after Lakshya Sen and the star men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the second round here on Thursday.
Sen, ranked 10th in the world, extended his struggling run on the international circuit with a loss in the men’s singles second round against Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 16-21 21-12 21-23 in 50 minutes.
If that was not enough, Asian Games champions Satwik and Chirag, who reached back-to-back semifinals at Malaysia Super 1000 and India Super 750 in the last two weeks, also exited from the tournament with a hard-fought 20-22 21-23 loss against Thai combination of Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh.
Earlier in the day, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanshia Crasto squandered an early lead to go down 21-18 15-21 19-21 against Malaysia’s Pang Ron Hoo and Su Yin Cheng in the second round.
The women’s doubles pair of seasoned Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto too fell by the wayside, losing a hard-fought three-game second round match 21-13 22-24 18-21 against Malaysian combination of Pei Kee Go and Mei Xing Teoh. (PTI)

Previous article
DCCI felicitates Indian disabled cricket team
Next article
India outclass Sri Lanka by 60 runs, enter Super 6
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

NEHU-ni obostarangni bidingo Ma·mong minister-na seata

SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU)-o ong·engipa obostarangko nirokatchina gita NEHUNSA, Ma·mongni Education Minister  Dharmendra Pradhan-na seataha. University-o ong·enggipa...
SALANTINI JANERA

‘Ka·mikkenata’ ine matnangenba GHADC CEM-ni kosako FIR ka·a

TURA: Bristibar pringo phone ka·e ‘ka·mikkenataha’ ine matnangenba, Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC)-ni Chief Executive Membor (CEM)...
SALANTINI JANERA

Game ge·e cha·enggiparangni neng·nikanirangko niatchina AMMSU didia

TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani a·kawe jolrango game ge·e cha·enggipa manderangni chagrongna nangenggipa dingtang dingtang neng·nikanirangko namatchina didie...
SPORTS

Heavy hitters Sabalenka, Keys set up title clash

MELBOURNE, Jan 23: When Madison Keys finally finished off her 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) upset of No. 2...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHU-ni obostarangni bidingo Ma·mong minister-na seata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU)-o ong·engipa obostarangko nirokatchina...

‘Ka·mikkenata’ ine matnangenba GHADC CEM-ni kosako FIR ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Bristibar pringo phone ka·e ‘ka·mikkenataha’ ine matnangenba, Garo...

Game ge·e cha·enggiparangni neng·nikanirangko niatchina AMMSU didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani a·kawe jolrango game ge·e...
Load more

Popular news

NEHU-ni obostarangni bidingo Ma·mong minister-na seata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU)-o ong·engipa obostarangko nirokatchina...

‘Ka·mikkenata’ ine matnangenba GHADC CEM-ni kosako FIR ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Bristibar pringo phone ka·e ‘ka·mikkenataha’ ine matnangenba, Garo...

Game ge·e cha·enggiparangni neng·nikanirangko niatchina AMMSU didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani a·kawe jolrango game ge·e...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge