EKH, SWKH dominate Sports Climbing

SHILLONG, Jan 23: South West Khasi Hills bagged two gold medals at Sport Climbing held at Dongmihsngi,East Khasi Hills clinched 3 silver, 1 gold and 1 bronze medal in the event whereas, West Jaintia hills received 1 gold medal and 1 bronze medal; EGH took home 2 bronze medals, while South Garo Hills won 1 silver medal.Naphika Sungoh from West Jaintia Hills clinched the top rank in the under-16 girls’ category, the second rank went to Chitea N. Marak fromSouth Garo Hills, the third and fourth rank was secured by Dadapbiang Lyngdoh from EastKhasi Hills and Mebalaai Shisha Tham from EKH.
As for the under-16 boys, Givensamson Lyngdoh from SouthWest Khasi Hills clinched Gold , Bhabok Nongkhlaw from EKH was placed in the second rank,the third rank went to Ayush Ch. Momin from EGH and the fourth rank went to Lurshai Nongkhlaw from EKH.

