Friday, January 24, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

His life, ideals will continue to inspire every generation: PM Modi pays tribute to Karpoori Thakur

By: Agencies

Date:

Patna, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur, on his 101th birth anniversary, saying that his life and ideals will continue to inspire every generation of the country.

In a social media post on his official X account, the Prime Minister said (in Hinid), “Respectful tributes to former Bihar Chief Minister Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur ji on his birth anniversary.

The leader of the masses dedicated his entire life to social justice and made many efforts in this direction. His life and ideals will continue to inspire every generation of the country.” Karpoori Thakur, affectionately known as “Jan Nayak” (People’s Leader), was a towering figure in Indian politics, celebrated for his unwavering commitment to simplicity, social justice, and the upliftment of marginalized sections of society.

Born on January 24, 1924, in Pithaunjhia village (now Karpurigram), Samastipur, Bihar, Karpoori Thakur emerged as a true champion of the underprivileged, dedicating his life to the ideals of equality and empowerment. Karpoori Thakur’s journey as a leader began during the freedom struggle when he was imprisoned for the first time in 1942 as part of the Quit India Movement.

This early exposure to struggle and sacrifice laid the foundation for his lifelong commitment to public service. After India’s Independence, he entered politics and was first elected as an MLA in 1952, a position he held almost continuously except for a brief tenure as a Member of Parliament in 1977.

In 1967, Karpoori Thakur became the Deputy Chief Minister in Bihar’s first non-Congress government, famously referred to as the Samvidhan Government. Despite its brief eleven-month tenure, this coalition government stood out for its ideological diversity, uniting parties like the Jan Sangh and Communists, largely due to Thakur’s efforts.

Later, he served two terms as Chief Minister of Bihar (1970-71 and 1977-79). Karpoori Thakur’s most notable contributions have been in the field of education, which he saw as a key tool for empowering the poor and marginalised.

Understanding the barriers posed by the compulsory English language requirement in high school examinations, he abolished it, as many students — particularly girls — were failing due to their lack of proficiency in English.

This progressive decision not only reduced dropout rates but also opened the doors for higher education and better opportunities for countless students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds. Karpoori Thakur lived an austere life, embodying Gandhian values of simplicity and service.

He remained deeply connected to the common people and consistently championed their rights. His policies were aimed at reducing inequalities and empowering the disadvantaged, particularly Dalits, backward castes, and women. Despite holding high office, he refused to compromise on his principles, making him a respected and admired leader across party lines.

IANS

