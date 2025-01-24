Friday, January 24, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

India outclass Sri Lanka by 60 runs, enter Super 6

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23: Opener G Trisha’s composed 49 and pacers’ excellent new ball spell fashioned India’s lopsided 60-run win over Sri Lanka and their entry into the Super Six of the ICC U19 T20 Women’s World Cup as Group A toppers here on Thursday.
On a spiteful pitch, Trisha’s 44-ball knock (5×4, 1×6) was worth its weight in gold as it guided India to a competitive 118 for nine.Pacers VJ Joshitha and Shabnam then tore through the Lankan top-order to reduce them to 9 for four in 3.2 overs, and run out of skipper Manudi Nanayakkara an over later had them reeling at 12 for five.
Sri Lanka were eventually restricted to 58 for nine in 20 overs as India finished the group engagements with
all-win record in three matches.There was not much life left in Sri Lanka’s chase once the spinners were introduced, and India’s assortment of left-arm orthodox tweakers did the mopping up job to perfection.
Rashmika Sewwandi (15, 12b, 2×4) looked in good touch for the while she lasted, but mounting asking rate forced her to take chances against Parunika Sisodia, and got caught in the deep.
It was also the only double digit score in the Lankan innings.
Sisodia (2/7) was the pick among spinners as she and her colleagues Ayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma, who picked up stunning figures of 5/5 against Malaysia in the previous match, dismantled the lower order without much ado.
Earlier, India’s batting too went through stormy seas but Player of the Match Trisha held together the defending champions with exemplary maturity.The right-hander placed her shots cleverly and in a rare show of aggression slammed Gimhani over long-off for a six.She fell to the part-time medium pace of Nanayakkara, but Joshitha’s (9-ball 14) anda Vinod’s (10-ball 16) helped India add some precious runs in the back end of the innings. (PTI)

Previous article
India’s campaign ends in Indonesia Masters
Next article
Djokovic faces Zverev hurdle; Sinner meets Shelton in semis
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

NEHU-ni obostarangni bidingo Ma·mong minister-na seata

SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU)-o ong·engipa obostarangko nirokatchina gita NEHUNSA, Ma·mongni Education Minister  Dharmendra Pradhan-na seataha. University-o ong·enggipa...
SALANTINI JANERA

‘Ka·mikkenata’ ine matnangenba GHADC CEM-ni kosako FIR ka·a

TURA: Bristibar pringo phone ka·e ‘ka·mikkenataha’ ine matnangenba, Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC)-ni Chief Executive Membor (CEM)...
SALANTINI JANERA

Game ge·e cha·enggiparangni neng·nikanirangko niatchina AMMSU didia

TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani a·kawe jolrango game ge·e cha·enggipa manderangni chagrongna nangenggipa dingtang dingtang neng·nikanirangko namatchina didie...
SPORTS

Heavy hitters Sabalenka, Keys set up title clash

MELBOURNE, Jan 23: When Madison Keys finally finished off her 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) upset of No. 2...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NEHU-ni obostarangni bidingo Ma·mong minister-na seata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU)-o ong·engipa obostarangko nirokatchina...

‘Ka·mikkenata’ ine matnangenba GHADC CEM-ni kosako FIR ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Bristibar pringo phone ka·e ‘ka·mikkenataha’ ine matnangenba, Garo...

Game ge·e cha·enggiparangni neng·nikanirangko niatchina AMMSU didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani a·kawe jolrango game ge·e...
Load more

Popular news

NEHU-ni obostarangni bidingo Ma·mong minister-na seata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU)-o ong·engipa obostarangko nirokatchina...

‘Ka·mikkenata’ ine matnangenba GHADC CEM-ni kosako FIR ka·a

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Bristibar pringo phone ka·e ‘ka·mikkenataha’ ine matnangenba, Garo...

Game ge·e cha·enggiparangni neng·nikanirangko niatchina AMMSU didia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani a·kawe jolrango game ge·e...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge