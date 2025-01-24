Friday, January 24, 2025
NATIONAL

Resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against girl child: PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated the government’s commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her. He said that their feats will continue to inspire the nation.

While lauding the accomplishments of the girl child on National Girl Child Day, he posted on X, “Today, on National Girl Child Day, we reiterate our commitment to keep empowering the girl child and ensure a wide range of opportunities for her. India is proud of the accomplishments of the girl child across all fields. Their feats continue to inspire us all.”

He said the government was focused on various sectors to empower the girl child. “Our Government has focused on sectors like education, technology, skills, healthcare etc which have contributed to empowering the girl child. We are equally resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against the girl child,” PM Modi further said in the post.

National Girl Child Day, celebrated every year on January 24, is a significant occasion dedicated to highlighting the rights, education and welfare of girls. Initiated in 2008, by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, the day aims to raise awareness about the importance of empowering girls and creating an environment where they can thrive without the barriers of gender discrimination.

According to a government press release, National Girl Child Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the rights of girls and ensure they are provided with equal opportunities and support, free from gender biases. The day also seeks to highlight the inequalities faced by girls, promote education for them and encourage society to value and respect girls as equals.

“A key focus is on changing societal attitudes towards girls, addressing issues like female foeticide, raising awareness about the declining sex ratio and fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for the girl child,” the release mentioned. The Modi government launched its flagship scheme, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (Save daughters, educate daughters), in 2015 to boost the child sex ratio and empower girls through different measures. National Girl Child Day serves as a platform to discuss and address the various challenges faced by girl children.

These include issues such as child marriage, female foeticide, and lack of access to education and healthcare. The day is an opportunity to create a dialogue around these issues and to come up with solutions to address them, the press release said. The day serves as a vital reminder of the importance of empowering girls and fostering an environment of equality and opportunity.

Through various initiatives, policies, and awareness campaigns, the government is actively working to eliminate gender disparities, promote education, and ensure the health and well-being of girls across the nation.

These efforts not only uplift individual lives but also contribute to building a more inclusive and progressive society. Recognizing the potential of every girl child is a step toward shaping a brighter and more equitable future for all.

Indian stock market opens higher, IT sector shows promise post Q3 earnings
