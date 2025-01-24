Friday, January 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

SC to hear today plea for verification of EVMs used in Haryana

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 24: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Friday a plea filed by Congress leaders seeking verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used during the Haryana Assembly polls.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan will take up the matter for hearing on January 24. Earlier on December 20, for the second time in a row, a bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar opined that the plea seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to lay down a memorandum for the checking and verification of the original burnt memory/microcontroller of the four components of the EVM should be taken up for hearing by a bench headed by Justice Datta in January 2025.

Before this, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and P.B. Varale opined that the fresh plea should be placed before the same Bench which had passed directions on EVMs in April 2024.

The Justice Nath-led Bench said that the fresh petition related to the interpretation and implementation of the previous judgment of the apex court and therefore, the registry should place the papers before the CJI, who is the master of the roster, for passing appropriate orders as to whether the petition should be listed before the previous Bench.

In order to strengthen the integrity of the election process in the country, a Bench of Justices Khanna (now CJI) and Datta, in April 2024, passed a direction for checking and verification of the burnt memory/microcontroller in 5 per cent of EVMs for any tampering or modification on a written request made by candidates securing second and third highest votes in an election.

The checking and verification exercise was directed to be undertaken by a team of engineers from the manufacturers of the EVMs, with the candidates and their representatives having the option to remain present at the time of such an exercise, it said.

The latest petition filed by Karan Singh Dalal, a former 5-time Congress MLA, said that the ECI has not issued any procedure for checking and verification of the original burnt memory/microcontroller of the four components of the EVM (Control Unit, Ballot Unit, VVPAT and Symbol Loading Unit) in terms of the SC judgment.

The plea sought directions to the poll body to lay down a memorandum for checking and verification of the original burnt memory/microcontroller of the four components of the EVM (Control Unit, Ballot Unit, VVPAT and Symbol Loading Unit).

It further sought that the above exercise be undertaken within eight weeks and be made applicable to the EVM checking and verification forms dated October 14, 2024, submitted to the ECI.

The petition, filed through advocate Neha Rathi, said the issue raised in the petition requires to be authoritatively decided by the apex court owing to significant public importance and ramifications across the country.

“The matter affects the functioning of the democracy in the country and elections being held across the country in various states, and therefore needs to be urgently and authoritatively decided,” it said.

The absence of any procedure for verification of burnt memory for tampering shows reluctance on the part of the ECI to subject the original burnt memory microcontroller from any scrutiny whatsoever, the petition contended.

IANS

Previous article
Hiring in Indian travel & hospitality sector to see 8.2 pc growth in FY25 second half: Report
Next article
SC trashes plea to declare TDS system void and unconstitutional
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against girl child: PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated the government's commitment to keep empowering the...
Business

Indian stock market opens higher, IT sector shows promise post Q3 earnings

Mumbai, Jan 24: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, extending gains to day three this week, as...
NATIONAL

Assam CM to meet top industry leaders in Japan today

Guwahati, Jan 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to meet some top industry players in Japan...
Economy

NPAs of Indian banks likely to decline by another 0.4 per cent by March: Fitch

New Delhi, Jan 24:  The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of Indian banks may decline by another 0.4...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against girl child: PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Indian stock market opens higher, IT sector shows promise post Q3 earnings

Business 0
Mumbai, Jan 24: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on...

Assam CM to meet top industry leaders in Japan today

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is...
Load more

Popular news

Resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against girl child: PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Indian stock market opens higher, IT sector shows promise post Q3 earnings

Business 0
Mumbai, Jan 24: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on...

Assam CM to meet top industry leaders in Japan today

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge