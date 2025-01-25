Goals galore as Mawlai, Lajong thrash opponents

Shillong, Jan 24: Title holders Mawlai SC and their nearest challengers Shillong Lajong FC won by humongous margins against Ryntih FC and Sawmer SC respectively in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Friday.

Mawlai trounced Ryntih in one of the most one-sided matches in SPL history, winning 10-1, while Lajong earlier blanked Sawmer 6-0.

Yohaan Benjamin (10’), Riborlang L Lyngkhoi (25’), Deibormame Tongper (27’, 61’) and Babysunday Marngar (54’, 59’) delivered the goals for Lajong, while Mawlai scored 10 through Khrawkupar Jana (27’), Fullmoon Mukhim (33’), Samlang Rympei (39’), Arkibor Makhroh (43’), Baiaikara Swer (48’, 89’), Reformer Pale (66’, 78’), Banskhemlang Mawlong (70’) and Overkindness L Mawnai (90’+1). Basuklang Bina (56’) made sure Ryntih came away with at least something from the rout.

The results mean that Mawlai continue to reign at the top of the standings with 28 points from 10 games, while Lajong are second with 25. Sawmer have lost four matches in a row now and are in seventh place with 11 points. Ryntih, meanwhile, are right at the bottom with just 3 points.

When these teams met in the first leg, Mawlai and Lajong had both won 4-1 against Ryntih and Sawmer. On Friday, the giants of Shillong football were at an altogether different level, however, and romped to even bigger victories.

It took nearly half an hour for Mawlai to break the deadlock but once they did, scoring became easy for them. The only downside is that one of their forwards, Khrawkupar Jana, was injured by Ryntih goalkeeper Derick Khongsit (an outfield player who had to don the gloves) as he scored the first goal.

Mawlai found goals almost at will, with the only one who could not catch a break being their main striker, Donlad Diengdoh, who was denied throughout the 90 minutes. Reformer Pale, used as a substitute, almost had what would have been the only hat-trick of the day but he somehow managed to hit the crossbar in front of an open goal and had to settle with only a brace.

Lajong’s Deibormame and Babysunday were also on the hunt for personal hat-tricks but, though they made several attempts, they could not convert. Both have already recorded trebles, with Babysunday having scored one in SLFC’s 6-1 win against Nongthymmai SC in their last match.