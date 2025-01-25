Saturday, January 25, 2025
Shah Rukh Khan likely to get Rs 9 crore refund from state government on his bungalow ‘Mannat’

Mumbai, Jan 25: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in ‘Jawan’, may get a hefty return from the government on his iconic bungalow Mannat in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

The actor is set to get a refund of Rs 9 crore from the government after a calculation error. The Maharashtra government may approve the actor’s petition for the refund for excess payment to the collector Mumbai Suburban District with regards to the land where his home is located.

The property, spread over 2,446 square metres, was leased by SRK and his wife, Gauri Khan through a registered agreement in 2001. The couple paid 25 per cent of the ready reckoner price in March 2019 as per the state policy, which was calculated at approximately Rs 27.50 crore. Later, as per the sources, the actor found out about an ‘unintentional error’ on the part of the state government while calculating the conversion fee.

It is said the value of the bungalow was taken into account by the government instead of the piece of land. Earlier, an old video of SRK had surfaced on social media in which he was seen speaking about his brush with the dark side of the underworld.

He said in the video, “Hindi film industry is the easiest industry to take on right now. We are the largest producers of films in the world. So they (the mafia) would back a film, and say ‘I want you in my film’. They do try to back a film, and try to create a product.

They’ll have four or five of their guys here and they’ll say, ‘Okay Shah Rukh, you have to do this film or X hero you have to do this film or X actress has to do this film’. And, I would ask, ‘Who’s the producer?’ they would then say, ‘It’s okay, this is the guy we’re sending, you talk to him and sign the film’”.

He further mentioned, “So if you are scared for life, then you sign it or if you’re ready to take your chances, you say no to it”. When asked if he was ever threatened, he said, “Oh, yes, I’ve had it on many occasions. But then either you decide like I had a lot of security for three years with cops”.

IANS

