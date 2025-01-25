Saturday, January 25, 2025
SPORTS

Syria rout India in Mandiri U20 Challenge Series opener

By: Agencies

Date:

SIDOARJO (INDONESIA), Jan 24: The India U20 men’s team lost 1-6 to Syria in the first match of the Mandiri U20 Challenge Series at the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo, Indonesia, on Friday.
Lining up with nine under-17 players, India struggled to match the speed and physicality of the more experienced Syrian side, who had 2005-born players on the pitch and are preparing for the AFC U20 Asian Cup at full swing.
For Biby Thomas’ side, Manbhakupar Malngiang scored the lone consolation goal in the 64th minute, a well-crafted goal that the Blue Colts can take heart from.
Anas Hussam Dahhan opened the scoring in the fourth minute by drilling a right-footed shot into the bottom corner.
Majd Manaf Ramadan made it two in the 15th minute as he twisted and turned in the box before unleashing a fierce strike straight into the top corner.
India created a few half chances of their own, mainly from set pieces. The first of those came in the 19th minute when Ahongshangbam Samson headed Md Arbash’s free-kick on target but it was blocked by the Syrian defence. Indian centre-back Mukul Panwar then saw two of his headers go wide from two free-kick deliveries by Arbash and Levis Zangminlun.
Syria then added two more goals in the latter stages of the first half. In the 37th minute, Hassan Abdulaziz Al Mahmoud slotted in a cutback from the left by Mahmoud Hasan Al Omar. Then at the stroke of half-time, Syria made it 4-0 on the counter as Homam Mahmoud raced towards goal before laying the ball for Dahhan, who passed it into the net from two yards out.
The West Asians started the second half in blistering fashion again, with Homam Mahmoud beating Indian goalkeeper Aheibam Suraj Singh from eight yards out in the 49th minute before getting another in the 63rd minute with a powerful strike onto the roof of the net.
Less than a minute later, India’s only goal of the match arrived via the right boot of Malngiang. (Agencies)

