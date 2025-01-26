Sunday, January 26, 2025
SPORTS

Multan Test: WI fight back vs Pakistan as spin dominates Day 1

By: Agencies

Date:

MULTAN, Jan 25: It was a topsy-turvy day of cricket in the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday as the visitors ended the day with a nine-run lead.
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, West Indies were put under tremendous pressure by Pakistan. Wickets of Mikyle Louis (4) and Amir Jangoo (0) fell in consecutive overs. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (9) and Alick Athanaze (0) fell in the ninth and 10th over respectively with the former being Norman Ali’s first dismissal of the day.
The left-arm spinner became the first-ever Pakistan spinner to attain a Test hat-trick and continued his exceptional form in the 11th over of the innings, Ali enticed Justin Greaves to lunge forward, but the turn and bounce deceived him, inducing a thick edge that was safely grasped by Babar Azam at gully.
Noman then trapped new batter Tevin Imlach in front of his pads as the wicketkeeper batter tried to pull a meditated sweep but instead got beaten on the length and was adjudged LBW.
However, Gudakesh Motie (55) saved the visitors from a seeming collapse and stitched partnerships of 49 and 68 with Kemar Roach (25) and Jomel Warrican (36 not out) for the final two wickets to take the side to 163.
Roach and Motie continued their heroics with the ball to send the Pakistan top-order into a tailspin with early wickets of Shan Masood (19), Muhammad Hurraira (9), and Babar Azam (1.). Saud Shakeel (32) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) certainly played their part in steadying the ship for the hosts before both fell to Warrican. Pakistan went into a tailspin from there on out as they were bundled out for 154 runs. (IANS)

Brief scores
West Indies 163 all out
(Motie 55, Warrican 36*; Noman Ali 6-41)
Pakistan 154 all out
(Rizwan 49, Saud Shakeel 32; Jomel Warrican 4-43)

