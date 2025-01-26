Sunday, January 26, 2025
Wakana Sonobe first from Japan to wins Girls’ Singles final

Melbourne, Jan 25: Wakana Sonobe etched her name into the history books by becoming the first Japanese player to win the Australian Open girls’ singles title. The 17-year-old delivered a commanding performance in the final, dismantling American doubles champion Kristina Penickova 6-0, 6-1 in just 54 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.
Sonobe’s final victory, her fastest singles match of the tournament, capped a remarkable campaign at Melbourne Park. The Japanese star entered the match fresh from a semi-final win over No.1 seed and home favorite Emerson Jones, showcasing nerves of steel and an unrelenting drive.
Her path to the title was marked by resilience and dominance. Across six matches, Sonobe dropped just one set, a grueling 7-6 decider in her two-hour-and-29-minute first-round clash against China’s Zhang Reuien. From there, she was unstoppable, using aggressive play and tactical precision to keep her opponents at bay.
In the final, Sonobe hit 14 winners compared to Penickova’s six and committed only 13 unforced errors, 12 fewer than her rival. Her ability to stay focused and control the match’s tempo earned her a well-deserved victory as per ATP Stats.
Sonobe’s triumph was witnessed by her family, who had traveled from Saitama, Japan, to cheer her on, along with her coach Ryuji Hirooka. The victory was particularly sweet for Sonobe, who had narrowly missed out on her first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year, finishing runner-up to Mika Stojsavljevic.
“This was not easy for me today,” Sonobe said in her post-match interview. “She [Penickova] is a good player, so strong and powerful. I tried to hit hard and aggressive, and that worked.”
Hirooka, who has been coaching Sonobe for three years, was full of praise for her dedication and potential. “She always has these really good moments where whatever she does turns into winners. When she’s locked in like today, no one can beat her,” he said.
Sonobe’s achievement is a milestone in Japanese tennis, making her only the second junior singles title winner at Melbourne Park, following Rei Sakamoto’s boys’ title last season. The victory has not only cemented her place in history but also set the stage for an exciting professional career.
“I’m going to play more pro tournaments, and I want to get a pro title this year,” Sonobe said.
Hirooka expressed confidence in her ability to reach the sport’s upper echelons. “I believe she’ll be a top-10 player,” he asserted. “She’s coachable, focused, and has the talent to compete with anyone. That’s what we’re working for.” (IANS)

