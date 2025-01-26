Soorma Club, Odisha Warriors all set for first-ever final

Women’s HIL

Ranchi, Jan 25: After two weeks of gripping and thrilling hockey action, Odisha Warriors and Soorma Hockey Club are all set to lock horns in a historic clash in the first-ever final of the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here on Sunday.

Table-toppers Soorma flourished in the league stage with 13 points won in six games while Warriors finished just two points behind.

With 15 goals scored, Soorma lead the scoring charts however, the Warriors’ mighty defence will be tough to break since they have only conceded five times this season.

The first time both sides met, Soorma prevailed 2-1 courtesy of goals from Hina Bano and Sonam.

The Warriors bounced back well in the second encounter salvaging a 2-0 Shootout win after a closely contested goalless draw.

Odisha Warriors are on a four-game winning streak and will be confident heading into the game. (IANS)