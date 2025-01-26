Sunday, January 26, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Soorma Club, Odisha Warriors all set for first-ever final

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Women’s HIL

Ranchi, Jan 25: After two weeks of gripping and thrilling hockey action, Odisha Warriors and Soorma Hockey Club are all set to lock horns in a historic clash in the first-ever final of the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here on Sunday.
Table-toppers Soorma flourished in the league stage with 13 points won in six games while Warriors finished just two points behind.
With 15 goals scored, Soorma lead the scoring charts however, the Warriors’ mighty defence will be tough to break since they have only conceded five times this season.
The first time both sides met, Soorma prevailed 2-1 courtesy of goals from Hina Bano and Sonam.
The Warriors bounced back well in the second encounter salvaging a 2-0 Shootout win after a closely contested goalless draw.
Odisha Warriors are on a four-game winning streak and will be confident heading into the game. (IANS)

Previous article
Wakana Sonobe first from Japan to wins Girls’ Singles final
Next article
Arshdeep Singh named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Jaskirat, Sumit lead M’laya’s fightback

Shillong, Jan 25: Superb batting on Saturday by Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva and guest professional Sumit Kumar ensured that...
SPORTS

Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Mumbai, Jan 25: Unfancied Jammu and Kashmir continued their glorious run in the ongoing Ranji Trophy,...
SPORTS

Dube to replace Nitish in India’s squad; Rinku to miss 2nd, 3rd ties

Mumbai, Jan 25: Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube will replace Nitish Kumar Reddy in the Indian squad for the...
SPORTS

M’laya shot out for 133, Bengal trail by 17 runs on Day 1

Tura, Jan 25: It was a day of reality check for the U-23 cricket team for the state...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jaskirat, Sumit lead M’laya’s fightback

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Jan 25: Superb batting on Saturday by Jaskirat...

Ranji Trophy 2024-25

SPORTS 0
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Mumbai, Jan 25: Unfancied Jammu and Kashmir...

Dube to replace Nitish in India’s squad; Rinku to miss 2nd, 3rd ties

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, Jan 25: Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube will replace...
Load more

Popular news

Jaskirat, Sumit lead M’laya’s fightback

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Jan 25: Superb batting on Saturday by Jaskirat...

Ranji Trophy 2024-25

SPORTS 0
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Mumbai, Jan 25: Unfancied Jammu and Kashmir...

Dube to replace Nitish in India’s squad; Rinku to miss 2nd, 3rd ties

SPORTS 0
Mumbai, Jan 25: Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube will replace...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge