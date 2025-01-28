Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Guwahati Asian Film Fest: Six films selected for NE competition section

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Jan. 28: Six films have been selected for the North East India competition section at the Guwahati Asian Film Festival, scheduled from February 7 to 9, 2025.

The selected films are Amateurs, directed by Dhiraj Kashyap; Before Spring, directed by Shrutismriti Changkakoti; Collage, directed by Amardeep Gogoi; Ata Nirjon Duporiya, directed by Khanjan Kishore Nath; Joseph’s Son, directed by Haobam Paban Kumar and Mirbeen, directed by Mridul Gupta.

The films, representing diverse voices and cinematic excellence from the region, will compete for top honours at the festival.

The selection process was meticulously undertaken by a distinguished panel.

The North East India Competition Section at GAFF 2025 aims to spotlight regional cinema, providing a platform for emerging and established filmmakers to present their work to a wider audience.

The festival also strives for cinematic excellence from Asia while fostering creative exchanges within the filmmaking community.

Influx from Bangladesh: Assam monitoring ‘porous’ border areas, says CM
‘Tahawwur Rana’s extradition would showcase Trump’s non-compromising approach to global terrorism’
