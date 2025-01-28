Guwahati, Jan 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his statement on Maha Kumbh, saying it reflected a deeply troubling mindset against Sanatan Dharma.

CM Sarma wrote on his X handle, “The statement by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the Mahakumbh is unprecedented and reflects a deeply troubling mindset against Sanatan Dharma. I believe this is the official stance of the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi.”

The Assam CM also raised questions about Sonia Gandhi’s holy dip in Kumbh in 2001 and challenged Kharge to issue a statement on Hajj yatra. He mentioned, “But let me ask him: back in 2001, Sonia Gandhi herself took a holy dip during the Kumbh. Will he also dare to say that going for Hajj will not resolve issues like hunger and poverty?” CM Sarma also asked Hindu leaders to take a stand on this matter.

In the X post, the CM wrote, “It’s time for all Hindu leaders associated with Congress to reflect and take a stand. Do not compromise your faith, your dharma, or the rich cultural heritage of this nation for mere power and position. No leader, no ideology, and no party should be placed above your religion and beliefs. Sanatan Dharma has stood the test of time for millennia; do not allow its essence to be undermined for political expediency. Let your conscience guide you.”

To recall, criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders over taking dips in Sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wondered if the Ganga baths would end poverty in the country or put food on the tables of those hungry while claiming that the BJP leaders have been visiting Prayagraj “just for the camera”.

Kharge made the remarks while addressing the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. However, he soon apologised for his remarks, stating: “I don’t want to question anyone’s faith’. If anyone feels bad, I apologise. But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger, is not going to school, labourers are not getting their dues, at such a time, these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips.”

Kharge’s comments came after Home Minister Amit Shah visited Prayagraj on Monday and took a dip at Sangam. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Prayagraj last week. Further criticising the ruling BJP, the Congress president said religion is a matter of faith, “but these people (BJP leaders) have commercialised it”.

“People perform ‘puja’ at home every day, but we have an issue with the poor being exploited in the name of religion,” Kharge said. The Congress president’s remarks have drawn a sharp response from the BJP. Party MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress’ hatred was an attack on the faith of crores of Hindus.

IANS