World Watch

PM Modi likely to visit White House in Feb: Trump

Washington, Jan 28: US President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would probably be visiting the White House for a meeting with him in February. Trump told reporters on Monday aboard Air Force One on his way back to Joint Base Andrews from Florida. “I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. The president was responding to a question on the phone call he had with Modi in the morning. “Everything came up (in a phone call with Modi),” Trump said. (PTI)

Trump says Microsoft is one of the companies eyeing TikTok

Washington, Jan 28: President Donald Trump said Monday evening that Microsoft is among the US companies looking to take control of TikTok to help the popular app avert an effective ban that could kick-in in April. “I would say yes,” Trump told reporters when asked if Microsoft was one of the companies interested in helping to bring about a new ownership of TikTok, a requirement set by Congress to keep the app functioning in the US. Trump added on Monday other companies were also interested in purchasing TikTok, but wouldn’t provide a list. “I like bidding wars because you make your best deals,” Trump said. (AP)

Demonstrators attack foreign embassies in Congo’s capital

Goma, Jan 28: Dozens of demonstrators attacked several foreign embassies, including those of Rwanda, France and Belgium, on Tuesday demanding that they oppose the advance of Rwanda-backed M23 rebels into a major city in the country’s conflict-battered east. Police fired teargas at the protesters as they marched to the embassies in Kinshasa, looting and setting fires to parts of the buildings. The embassies of Kenya and Uganda were also attacked, according to journalists at the scene. Congo’s security forces were attempting to slow the rebels, who advanced into Goma, a key eastern city, in a major escalation of the decades-long conflict. The M23 rebels are one of about 100 armed groups vying for a foothold in the mineral-rich region in the conflict, one of Africa’s largest. (AP)

Serbia’s PM resigns as protests grow

Belgrade, Jan 28: Serbia’s populist Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned Tuesday in an attempt to calm political tensions and pressure roiled by weeks of massive anti-corruption protests over the deadly collapse of a concrete canopy. The canopy collapse in November, which killed 15 people in the northern city of Novi Sad, has become a flashpoint reflecting wider discontent with the increasingly autocratic rule of Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic. He has faced accusations of curbing democratic freedoms in Serbia despite formally seeking European Union membership for the troubled Balkan nation. (AP)