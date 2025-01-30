Thursday, January 30, 2025
SPORTS

Virat’s Return Lifts Delhi for Ranji trophy

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Jan 29: Virat Kohli’s magnetic presence has not only lifted the profile of Ranji Trophy but also the Delhi team’s sagging spirits as it eyes a winning end to an otherwise listless campaign in the final group D game against Railways starting here on Thursday.
Interestingly, Railways (17 points from six games) have more than a fair shot at making the knock-out stages if they beat Delhi with bonus points and take their tally to 24.
Delhi (14 from six games) only have mathematical impossibility to rely upon but the 10,000 odd crowd expected to watch isn’t bothered about the results.
Tamil Nadu (25 points from six games), Chandigarh (19 from six games) and Saurashtra (18 from six games) are in a better position compared to these two teams in terms of probability of qualification.
If Delhi bowl first, the turnout is not going to exceed 3000 but in case Delhi is batting first, the crowd would prefer a Sanat Sangwan or Arpit Rana to get out quickly and make way for Kohli.
But what would happen if the ‘King’ gets out early? For starters, Ranji Trophy will go back to being ‘Ranji Trophy’ with four-five journalists and 200 odd spectators taking interest in the proceedings.
Such has been the interest level in Kohli’s comeback that the Feroz Shah Kotla ground will have broadcasters joining the festivities gearing up for the live stream of the match, which is the star batter’s first Ranji outing in 12 years and three months.
“I have played against Virat bhaiyya in the IPL. It is an honour that in back to back matches I have now led Rishabh and Virat bhaiyya,” Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni told reporters on the eve of the game.
It is expected that Kohli will come in place of left-hander Jonty Sidhu, whose form has tapered off in past few games as he didn’t get enough chances.
The skipper would be vacating his own batting slot so that Kohli can bat at his usual position.
“He will bat at No. 4. He has told us to be positive and express ourselves confidently,” Badoni said.
Kohli wouldn’t mind getting a big one before the Champions Trophy which actually solves his purpose of playing this particular game.
While the BCCI has made it mandatory for all players to turn up in Ranji Trophy, the result of this particular game will have no bearing on whether Kohli will be picked in the Indian team after the Champions Trophy.
The Kotla track has a greenish tinge to it and Badoni indicated that they will play an extra pacer looking at the conditions.
Money Grewal looks set for a comeback in the playing XI as he provides extra pace. (PTI)

Previous article
Karnataka get KL Rahul boost
Next article
City’s UCL reign ends
