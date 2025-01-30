Karnataka get KL Rahul boost

Bengaluru, Jan 29: Locked in a three-way tussle for a quarterfinal berth, Karnataka will have KL Rahul’s experience to bank on in the quest for a bonus point win over table-toppers Haryana in their final league match of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C, beginning here on Thursday.

Karnataka currently have 19 points and Haryana have 26 points, but Kerala with 21 points are putting pressure on both the teams.

If the former champions manage a bonus point victory (7 points) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, their tally will be swelled to 26 points.

In that scenario, the home side can enter the last eight either as the top team or the second-placed team of the group, depending on Kerala’s outing against Bihar at Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram.

A win even without a bonus point will take Kerala to 27 points, and they will end up as Group C leaders.

In that event, Haryana, who will stay on 26 points, will be knocked out as Karnataka will have more bonus point wins (2) to their credit than Haryana (1).

The group-toppers are decided by virtue of bonus point wins this season as against the net run rate or head-to-head record as it has been the case in the previous editions of the tournament.

If Karnataka garner six points here, then they will have 25 points and will have to hope that Kerala do not get anything more than a draw against Bihar, who will then have a maximum of 24 points.

If the match here ends in a draw and Karnataka gain first innings lead for three points, then the eight-time champions will have 22 points and will require Kerala to go down against Bihar to advance to the quarterfinal.

For Kerala and Haryana, a draw is enough to serve their purpose.

This will be Rahul’s first Ranji match since 2020, and it could not have come at a more appropriate time.

Karnataka coach Yere Goud said the seasoned batter will come out at No. 3 against Haryana.

“He brings a lot of experience and also adds a lot of value to the side in all aspects of the game. We will see who (Rahul will replace in the eleven).depending on the conditions and who suits where.

“But Rahul might be batting at number 3,” Goud told reporters here.

Goud said pacer Vidwath Kaverappa has recovered well from a shin injury and will come into the eleven against Haryana.

Despite the return of two star performers, Goud remained aware of the tough challenge ahead. (PTI)