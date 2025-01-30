Thursday, January 30, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Karnataka get KL Rahul boost

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bengaluru, Jan 29: Locked in a three-way tussle for a quarterfinal berth, Karnataka will have KL Rahul’s experience to bank on in the quest for a bonus point win over table-toppers Haryana in their final league match of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C, beginning here on Thursday.
Karnataka currently have 19 points and Haryana have 26 points, but Kerala with 21 points are putting pressure on both the teams.
If the former champions manage a bonus point victory (7 points) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, their tally will be swelled to 26 points.
In that scenario, the home side can enter the last eight either as the top team or the second-placed team of the group, depending on Kerala’s outing against Bihar at Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram.
A win even without a bonus point will take Kerala to 27 points, and they will end up as Group C leaders.
In that event, Haryana, who will stay on 26 points, will be knocked out as Karnataka will have more bonus point wins (2) to their credit than Haryana (1).
The group-toppers are decided by virtue of bonus point wins this season as against the net run rate or head-to-head record as it has been the case in the previous editions of the tournament.
If Karnataka garner six points here, then they will have 25 points and will have to hope that Kerala do not get anything more than a draw against Bihar, who will then have a maximum of 24 points.
If the match here ends in a draw and Karnataka gain first innings lead for three points, then the eight-time champions will have 22 points and will require Kerala to go down against Bihar to advance to the quarterfinal.
For Kerala and Haryana, a draw is enough to serve their purpose.
This will be Rahul’s first Ranji match since 2020, and it could not have come at a more appropriate time.
Karnataka coach Yere Goud said the seasoned batter will come out at No. 3 against Haryana.
“He brings a lot of experience and also adds a lot of value to the side in all aspects of the game. We will see who (Rahul will replace in the eleven).depending on the conditions and who suits where.
“But Rahul might be batting at number 3,” Goud told reporters here.
Goud said pacer Vidwath Kaverappa has recovered well from a shin injury and will come into the eleven against Haryana.
Despite the return of two star performers, Goud remained aware of the tough challenge ahead. (PTI)

Previous article
Kuldeep eyes CT return via Ranji comeback
Next article
Virat’s Return Lifts Delhi for Ranji trophy
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

NIT Rourkela’s new eco-friendly treatment to remove carcinogenic dyes from wastewater

New Delhi, Jan 30: Researchers at the National Institute of Technology Rourkela on Thursday announced an innovative process...
NATIONAL

No factual, legal matrix with evidence provided: ECI to Kejriwal on Yamuna ‘poison’ issue

New Delhi, Jan 30: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over AAP convenor Arvind...
INTERNATIONAL

18 bodies pulled out from Potomac River after Washington plane crash

Washington, Jan 30: A mid-air collision over the Potomac River near Washington's Reagan National Airport has claimed at...
Economy

Digital payments record double-digit jump year-on-year: RBI

Mumbai, Jan 30: Digital payments across India recorded a double-digit jump of 11.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NIT Rourkela’s new eco-friendly treatment to remove carcinogenic dyes from wastewater

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 30: Researchers at the National Institute...

No factual, legal matrix with evidence provided: ECI to Kejriwal on Yamuna ‘poison’ issue

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 30: The Election Commission of India...

18 bodies pulled out from Potomac River after Washington plane crash

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Jan 30: A mid-air collision over the Potomac...
Load more

Popular news

NIT Rourkela’s new eco-friendly treatment to remove carcinogenic dyes from wastewater

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 30: Researchers at the National Institute...

No factual, legal matrix with evidence provided: ECI to Kejriwal on Yamuna ‘poison’ issue

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 30: The Election Commission of India...

18 bodies pulled out from Potomac River after Washington plane crash

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Jan 30: A mid-air collision over the Potomac...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge