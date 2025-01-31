Friday, January 31, 2025
27 Bangladeshi nationals found illegally working in Kochi taken into custody by Kerala Police

Kochi, Jan 31: In a pre-dawn raid on Friday, the Kerala Police, in coordination with the Anti-Terror Squad, detained 50 individuals, including women, from a labour camp near Kochi as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration and unauthorized employment.

Following thorough verification, authorities confirmed that 27 of those detained were Bangladeshi nationals residing and working in the area illegally. The remaining individuals were migrant workers from various states across India, who were subsequently released after their identity was verified.

The raid was conducted under ‘Clean Rural,’ an initiative by the Kerala Police aimed at addressing unauthorized settlements and potential security concerns linked to undocumented workers. Officials said that several of the detained Bangladeshi nationals had been engaged in casual labour for nearly a year without valid documentation.

Authorities have stated that all 27 Bangladeshi nationals will be produced before a local court for further legal proceedings. Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor illegal immigration trends, particularly in Kochi and its surrounding areas, which have seen a substantial rise in the migrant workforce over recent years.

Ernakulam district, a major industrial hub, is home to a large number of plywood factories and construction projects that heavily depend on migrant labourers. However, concerns over unauthorized employment and inadequate documentation have prompted stricter surveillance and enforcement actions by the police.

Officials emphasized that similar inspections will continue to ensure compliance with immigration laws and labour regulations. Authorities also started an investigation to find out who facilitated their entry and provided fake documents to them.

The public has also been urged to report any information about illegal Bangladeshis residing in Kerala. Similar raids have been carried out recently in various parts of the country to flush out illegal Bangladeshis residing in the country.

IANS

No foreign spark ahead of this session: PM Modi takes dig at Oppn
