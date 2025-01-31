Friday, January 31, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Centre expands Aadhaar authentication to boost good governance, ease of living

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 31: In a bid to help improve transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process, the Centre on Friday expanded Aadhaar authentication to government and private entities for providing various services in the public interest boosting innovation, knowledge and public service enhancement.

The IT Ministry notified the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2025 under the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016.

According to the ministry, the amendment seeks to enhance the scope and utility of Aadhaar authentication to further promote good governance, social welfare, innovation, and knowledge dissemination allowing the usage of Aadhaar for improving service delivery and, thereby, enhancing ease of living for residents and enabling better access to various services for them.

The amendment would help people seamlessly avail the services of e-commerce, travel, tourism, hospitality and health sector etc. being provided by entities other than government entities also.

The amendment enables both government and non-government entities to avail Aadhaar authentication service for providing various services in the public interest for related specific purposes like enablement of innovation, spread of knowledge, promoting ease of living of residents and enabling better access to services for them.

“This will help both the service providers as well as the service seekers to have trusted transactions,” according to the MeitY. Any entity seeking Aadhaar authentication will be required to apply with the details of intended requirements to the concerned ministry or department of the Central or the State government in a format being made available on a portal for this purpose.

“The applications will be examined by UIDAI and MeitY will issue the approval based on the recommendation of UIDAI. The concerned ministry or department of the Central or State Government will notify the entity for Aadhaar usage after receiving confirmation from MeitY,” the ministry informed.

IANS

Previous article
4th T20I: England ask India to bat first as Rinku, Shivam, Arshdeep return
Next article
Setback to AAP as 8 MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Stage set for FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2025-26 tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 31: The unveiling of the Economic Survey on Friday sets the stage for Finance Minister...
NATIONAL

Setback to AAP as 8 MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 31: In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) just five days before...
News Alert

4th T20I: England ask India to bat first as Rinku, Shivam, Arshdeep return

Pune, Jan 31: England won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fourth T2OI...
NATIONAL

Cost of chaos: How disruptions have dominated Parliamentary sessions over the years

New Delhi, Jan 31: India, as the world’s largest democracy, is expected to set the standard for effective...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stage set for FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2025-26 tomorrow

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: The unveiling of the Economic...

Setback to AAP as 8 MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: In a major setback to...

4th T20I: England ask India to bat first as Rinku, Shivam, Arshdeep return

News Alert 0
Pune, Jan 31: England won the toss and elected...
Load more

Popular news

Stage set for FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2025-26 tomorrow

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: The unveiling of the Economic...

Setback to AAP as 8 MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: In a major setback to...

4th T20I: England ask India to bat first as Rinku, Shivam, Arshdeep return

News Alert 0
Pune, Jan 31: England won the toss and elected...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge