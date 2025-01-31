Friday, January 31, 2025
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

4th T20I: England ask India to bat first as Rinku, Shivam, Arshdeep return

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Pune, Jan 31: England won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the fourth T2OI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday. England have made two changes, spinner Saqib Mahmood comes in for Mark Wood while Jacob Bethell replaces Jamie Smith.

On the other hand, India have made three changes: Arshdeep Singh comes in for Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh replaces Dhruv Jurel and Shivam Dube comes in for Washington Sundar.

England captain Jos Buttler said, “We are gonna bowl first this evening. It feels like a great atmosphere already, the series is nicely set-up. Very happy with that performance, we have areas to improve but happy to get the win. Little bit unsure to be the honest with the dew, if it will come in or not. We have two changes – Mahmood for Wood, Bethell for Smith.”

India captain Suryakumar Yadav added, “It is all about coming here and playing good brand of cricket. Stick to the basics. We have left that game in Rajkot. Hopefully, we put up an entertaining show for this crowd. Little bit on the drier, put runs on the board and defend. Arshdeep comes in place of Shami, Rinku comes in for Jurel and we have had some firepower – Shivam Dube comes in for Washington Sundar.”

Playing XIs: India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood. India lead the five-match series 2-1 and will look to seal the series in Pune before playing the final match at Wankhede on Sunday.

IANS

Previous article
Eco Survey raises concerns on rising ultra-processed food consumption, proposes health tax
Next article
Centre expands Aadhaar authentication to boost good governance, ease of living
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Stage set for FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2025-26 tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 31: The unveiling of the Economic Survey on Friday sets the stage for Finance Minister...
NATIONAL

Setback to AAP as 8 MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 31: In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) just five days before...
NATIONAL

Centre expands Aadhaar authentication to boost good governance, ease of living

New Delhi, Jan 31: In a bid to help improve transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process, the...
NATIONAL

Cost of chaos: How disruptions have dominated Parliamentary sessions over the years

New Delhi, Jan 31: India, as the world’s largest democracy, is expected to set the standard for effective...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stage set for FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2025-26 tomorrow

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: The unveiling of the Economic...

Setback to AAP as 8 MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: In a major setback to...

Centre expands Aadhaar authentication to boost good governance, ease of living

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: In a bid to help...
Load more

Popular news

Stage set for FM Sitharaman to present Budget 2025-26 tomorrow

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: The unveiling of the Economic...

Setback to AAP as 8 MLAs resign just five days ahead of Delhi polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: In a major setback to...

Centre expands Aadhaar authentication to boost good governance, ease of living

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 31: In a bid to help...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge