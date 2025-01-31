Friday, January 31, 2025
SPORTS

Gaddafi Stadium to be handed over to ICC for CT on Feb 11

By: Agencies

Date:

Lahore, Jan 30: Amid rising concerns over the readiness of Champions Trophy venues in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the iconic Gaddafi Stadium here would be handed over to the ICC on February 11, little over a week before the start of the ODI showpiece.
The PCB posted a video of the new-look stadium on ‘X’ and wrote, “Under the lights, it’s a sight to behold!…We can’t wait to welcome fans, officials and teams for the tri-nation series and Champions Trophy.” The mega-event begins on February 19.
A Board source told PTI that the stadium will be handed over to the International Cricket Council (ICC), “for branding and other stuff on February 11” after Pakistan’s tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.
The ICC had set January 31 as the deadline for the handover of all three stadiums — Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore), National Stadium (Karachi) and the Rawalpindi Stadium — which will host the global event in Pakistan.The source added that “final touches” were being given to the Gaddafi Stadium.“…this has been a construction site and there will be some rubble, which will be removed shortly. This stadium has taken shape after six months of work,” said the source.The eight-team Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan but India will play all its matches in Dubai owing to security concerns.Pakistan’s leading english daily ‘Dawn’ had recently carried a story which stated that “it seems absolutely impossible to contemplate the renovation work being completed within the deadline, but the personnel handed the responsibility are beaming with confidence.”
The PCB has also insisted that the National Stadium in Karachi will be ready in time as well. The venue will host the opening match of event between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19. (PTI)

Champions Trophy opening ceremony in Lahore on Feb 16

Karachi, Jan 30: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in conjunction with the ICC will hold the opening ceremony of the upcoming Champions Trophy on February 16 in Lahore.
A source in the PCB told PTI that chairman Mohsin Naqvi had approved a scheduled list of events prior to the first match of the tournament on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi between Pakistan and New Zealand.
The PCB will officially open the renovated Gaddafi stadium on February 7 for which Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has been invited as the chief guest.On February 11, the PCB will launch the renovated National Stadium in Karachi with a ceremony in which President Asif Ali Zardari has been invited as the chief guest.The source said the PCB and ICC were also working out the schedule of the captains press conference and photoshoots. They are likely to be held in Lahore on February 16.
The ICC and PCB are yet to confirm if Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, would be travelling to Lahore for the events.

