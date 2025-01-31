Friday, January 31, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Govt committed to welfare of poor, middle class: Prez Murmu in Parliament address

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Jan 31: President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Friday highlighted the government’s various schemes and goals.

She said the government was committed to fulfilling the welfare of the poor and the dreams of the middle class and also was aiming to make India a global innovation powerhouse.

President Murmu said, “Our aim is to make India a global innovation powerhouse…In the area of artificial intelligence, India’s AI Mission has been started.”

Addressing the joint session, President Murmu said, “Today our youth is bringing glory to the country in every field from startups to sports to space…India is showing the way to the world in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and the adoption of technology.”

She said it is a matter of great pride for the Parliament that today women in large numbers are flying fighter aircraft, joining police and also leading corporates in the country. “Our daughters are making the country proud by winning Olympic medals…My government believes in women-led development in the country…The government aims to have three crore Lakhpati didis….”

The President said that the government is committed to fulfilling the dream of the middle class of having their own house. She offered condolences over the stampede incident at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj that killed at least 30 people on Wednesday.

“The historic Maha Kumbh is going on. It is a festival of our cultural traditions and social awakening. Crores of devotees from India and the world have taken a holy dip in Prayagraj. I express my condolences on the accident that occurred on Mauni Amavasya and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The President also paid tribute to the former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26 last year. Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, President Murmu also extended greetings on the occasion of the country celebrating 75 years of adopting the Constitution.

IANS

