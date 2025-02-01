Saturday, February 1, 2025
SPORTS

Uzbek GM Yakubboev says sorry to Vaishali for handshake furore

By: Agencies

Wijk Aan Zee, Jan 31: Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev offered flowers, chocolate and a personal apology to Indian GM R Vaishali after causing quite a stir by refusing to shake hands with her before their game in the Tata Steel Chess Tournament here, citing “religious reasons”.
Yakubboev met Vaishali, who was accompanied by her younger brother GM R Praggnanandhaa and mother Nagalakshmi, on the sidelines of the ongoing event. The 23-year-old reiterated that he regrets the “awkward situation” that arose because of his actions.
“I am sorry (about) what happened,” Yakubboev told Vaishali in a video that was shared online by ‘ChessBase India’.
Vaishali accepted his apology and assured him that she did not want him to feel bad about what transpired.
Nonetheless, Yakubboev made it clear that he meant no disrespect.
In a video that went viral on social media earlier this week, Vaishali could be seen extending her hand before the start of a fourth-round contest against Yakubboev, who sat down without responding to it.
Yakubboev, who became a GM in 2019, lost that match in the Challengers’ section of the tournament, which is in its 87th edition.
Yakubboev, a practising Muslim, posted a lengthy response on ‘X’ saying, he had all the respect for Vaishali and Praggnanandhaa but he “does not touch other women due to religious reasons.”
However, that claim was ridiculed when an old video of him shaking hands with another Indian player Divya Deshmukh cropped up online. The Uzbek, while responding to it, stated that the exchange with Deshmukh was also wrong in his belief.
He drew criticism for his statements and after his personal apology to Vaishali, he also met Deshmukh with flowers and chocolate to express regret. (PTI)

