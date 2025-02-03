Monday, February 3, 2025
NATIONAL

5 killed, 35 hurt as bus carrying pilgrims falls into Gujarat gorge

By: Agencies

Date:

Dang, Feb 2: Five persons were killed and 35 others injured when a private bus carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh fell into a deep gorge in Gujarat’s Dang district on Sunday.
Among the injured persons, 17 were grievously hurt, they said, adding the victims were on a trip to religious places across various states in the country. The accident occurred around 4.15 am when the bus driver lost control over the wheels near Saputara, a hill station, in-charge Superintendent of Police SG Patil said. He said the bus, carrying 48 pilgrims, broke the crash barrier and plunged 35 feet into the gorge.
The passengers started at night for Dwarka in Gujarat from Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The official said they stopped for tea at Saputara before resuming their journey when the accident occurred 2.5 km from the hill station.
“Five persons died on the spot, and 17 others suffered serious injuries and have been rushed to a civil hospital at Ahwa. Some others have sustained minor injuries. The rescue operation is nearly over,” the official said. (PTI)

